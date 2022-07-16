10 cute Pokémon that will melt your heart

The Pokémon franchise has endured since its conception in 1996. To this day, many people enjoy the games, anime series, and movies that have come from it. One of the traits that makes it so enjoyable is the lovable Pokémon, each with their own capabilities, appearances, and personalities. And while there are some funky-looking Pokémon, the majority have redeeming qualities such as resemblance to cute animals, charming characters, and impressive abilities.

So, without further ado, here are the 10 cutest Pokémon of all time.

10. Bulbasaur

Image via Fandom

Bulbasaur is a grass/poison-type that was introduced in Generation I. This adorable green specimen is one of the first partner Pokémon that can be chosen in the Kanto region when you, as a trainer, select your first Pokémon. It resembles a small amphibian and is based on Beelzebufo, a large prehistoric frog. Its most notable feature is the bulb planted in its back at birth. It contains a seed that uses photosynthesis to supply Bulbasaur with energy. It is assumed that when it collects enough energy in its bulb, it will evolve into an Ivysaur, then eventually a Venusaur. Due to its use of photosynthesis, Bulbasaur often rests and naps in bright places so that its bulb can absorb the sunlight.

In the wild, Bulbasaur tend to be rare. They are shy creatures who prefer the company of their own species. However, they are very docile and loyal to those they trust. This makes them a solid first choice for Pokémon trainers.

9. Squirtle

Image via Fandom

Another first partner Pokémon available at the beginning of the game is Squirtle, a water-type Pokémon also introduced in Generation I. It has a similar appearance to a turtle, with an aerodynamic shape and grooved shell, which allows it to move through the water quickly. Its shell is handy, as it also offers protection in battle due to its sturdiness, allowing Squirtle to hide within it to avoid physical damage.

Squirtle is usually well-behaved but also has a secret rebellious streak. While it is loyal to those it trusts, it prefers to stay within a tight-knit group. While other Pokémon may regard it as hard to get along with, Squirtle has a sweet temperament unless you get on its bad side.

8. Charmander

Image via Fandom

Charmander is a fire-type Pokémon and one of the first partners in the Kanto region. It’s a bipedal, dinosaur-like creature that eventually evolves into Charmeleon. Charmander is well-behaved, gentle, sweet but feisty, and extremely loyal to its loved ones. Its emotions can be recognized by the flame on its tail that either flares up in a fury or dims when it is hurt or sick.

7. Tepig

Image via Fandom

This Pokémon is based on a British Saddleback Piglet. Tepig is a fire-type first partner in the Unova region, and is based on the historial Chinese Empire. It has a plump body, long ears, and a pink nose that’s to die for. The tip of its tail glows when it uses fire-type attacks and when excited it shoots fire from its nostril and wags its tail rapidly.

6. Jigglypuff

Image via Fandom

Jigglypuff is a normal/fairy-type Pokémon introduced in Generation I and is the counterpart of Clefairy. Its small, round, pink body and cute tuft of curly hair on its head make it an adorable being. This feature, coupled with its pointy ears, expressive blue eyes, and melodic voice, which lulls people and other Pokémon to sleep, make it irresistible. However, this ability occasionally does not work on Pokémon with abilities such as Insomnia, which prevents drowsiness. As a result, Jigglypuff will continue to sing endlessly until it is in danger of asphyxiation.

5. Togepi

Image via Fandom

Another fairy-type, Togepi, is a Baby Pokémon introduced in Generation II. It appears to have not yet hatched out of its shell, and the only visible parts of its body are its head and small, stubby hands and feet. Additionally, when it is about to cry, its eye color may turn red.

Togepi is good-natured, docile, and loves being with children. If someone protects or makes it happy, it will return the favor. It can also release toxins from its head, retract its spikes while sleeping, and occasionally absorb energy from those around it and transfer it to those in need. This makes it an adorable and helpful Pokémon.

4. Skitty

Image via Fandom

Skitty is a normal-type introduced in Generation III. With its large pink ears and a tendency to chase moving things, such as its tail (it often gets dizzy due to this), it is cat-like. It has the ability of Cute Charm, and in the later generation, it can also have the ability to Normalize, which makes all the moves it uses normal-type.

3. Teddiursa

Image via Fandom

A normal-type introduced in Generation II, Teddiursa is a chubby thing resembling a bear or a teddy. It has a white crescent moon on its forehead, which glows when it finds honey. Like an animal, it is constantly licking its paws. This is because their paws always have honey on them. However, no two sets of Teddiursa paws taste the same, as they each have their preference for a honey recipe.

When they find honey in the wild, they don’t eat it right away but instead store it for a later date, most likely for hibernation. Indeed, they become noticeably less active in the winter and, in the wild, will hole up in caves next to their hidden stashes while they wait for spring.

2. Pikachu

Image via Fandom

Pikachu is an electric-type introduced in Generation I that is the most well-known and recognizable Pokémon. In fact, it has become so popular that it is the franchise’s mascot. It’s small, chubby, and mouse-like with a yellow body that sparks with energy when it is about to use an electric attack such as Thunderbolt. It has also been known to generate surges of power when it is angered or protecting itself or loved ones. While it is usually mild-mannered and friendly, it can become quite aggressive when provoked or threatened.

1. Eevee

Image via Fandom

Eevee is arguably the cutest Pokémon. It is a normal-type introduced in Generation I. It is well-known for having the highest number of evolution possibilities. It resembles a fox, has bushy, brown fur, and pink pads on its petite feet, making it adorable. Due to its unstable genetic code, Eevee can live anywhere as it evolves into eight different evolutions, which are triggered by the environment, time of day, friendship levels, or use of evolutionary stones.