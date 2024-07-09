A fan-made ‘Elden Ring’ anime is closing in on us, but there’s a catch

Remember that time that Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin put their heads together to create Elden Ring, after which we all more-or-less agreed that the high, dark fantasy genre had been solved, and so we never need to take another crack at it again outside of DLC?

That was about two and a half years ago now, and Shadow of the Erdtree, one such DLC, has since stepped up to fill even more of that space, but it seems as though the boundaries aren’t quite done being pushed.

Indeed, the animation collective Steins Alter recently premiered a trailer for their fan-made Elden Ring anime adaptation, complete with bosses from the hit FromSoftware title, and blood and steel to spare.

Even better news is the fact that it’s due out relatively soon, but there’s a pretty major caveat that comes with that luxury.

When does the Elden Ring fan-made anime release?

The teaser above reveals that the project will be released this Fall, which means it could drop as early as September. It also reveals, however, that the anime will just be one, five-minute long cinematic; still a very welcome treat for Elden Ring fans, but not quite the image that most of us probably conjured up when we hear the words “Elden Ring anime.”

As for those of you who were given your Elden Ring itch from the trailer, the game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S. An edition including the DLC Shadow of the Erdtree, and a deluxe edition of that edition, are also available for purchase.

