What is ‘Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree’ release date?

The fallen leaves tell a story, but others will soon be told once Elden Ring finally gets the massive Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

Elden Ring took the gaming world by storm, quickly becoming the most successful title in From Software’s impressive catalog of games. Not only did Elden Ring sell more copies than highly popular titles such as Dark Souls and Bloodborne, but it also broke critical records by massing hundreds of awards, including The Game Award for Game of the Year in 2022.

All the love Elden Ring gets is well-deserved. First, the game offers hundreds of hours of fresh content while you explore every nook and cranny of an extensive open-world map filled to the brink with secrets. The map feels dynamic, too, avoiding the mistakes of similar games by allowing the environment to become a part of the storytelling. Plus, the epic boss battles are some of the most thrilling the industry has ever seen. Add that complex lore still being discussed by an active community, and you will have the formula for one of the best games ever made.

If Elden Ring has one major flaw, we are all dying to get fresh content for the game. That will happen once the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is released.

How long do we have to wait?

Fortunately not too long, as Shadow of the Ertree will be released on June 21, 2024 on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

The Shadow of the Erdtree trailer and multiple interviews with game director Hidetaka Miyazaki reveal some things fans can expect from the DLC. Of course, the DLC offers unique boss battles to challenge Elden Ring veterans, including a new demigod called Messmer. The DLC will take you to the Land of Shadow, a mysterious realm ruled by Messmer, a child of Marika we previously didn’t know existed. Additionally, the DLC will answer some of the burning questions about Elden Ring’s lore, clarifying how the Goddess of the Golden Order came to rule the Lands Between.

The trailer also teases some of the new weapon classes that will be included in Shadow of the Erdtree, such as throwing daggers and colossal katanas. Finally, we also know the DLC will balance the game’s difficulty by adding a new level-up system that’s only valid in the Land of Shadow, so everyone can have a similar experience with the DLC, regardless if you are overleveled after finishing the main game.

The Shadow of the Erdtree DLC will also focus on Miquella, one of the most mysterious characters in the base game. To access the DLC, you’ll have to beat Radahn and Mohg, two optional bosses offering a big challenge. Fortunately, you still have time to kill them and prepare your Tarnished to travel through the Land of Shadow.

