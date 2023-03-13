A ‘One Piece’ and ‘Dragon Ball Z’ crossover fighting game on the Nintendo 3DS is making a surprise comeback out of nowhere

Bringing games back from the dead seems to be the gaming community’s specialty. Just recently, Dragon Ball Z Extreme Butoden and One Piece: Great Pirate Colosseum have regained wings thanks to a YouTube video, eight years after their release.

Garnering over 80 thousand views, YouTuber GuileWinQuote posted a video sharing the ArcSystemWorks cross-battle games for Nintendo DS3. Inspired by the possibility of playing with characters from two of the most popular anime in the industry, the video revived the aforementioned games, near the seventh-year anniversary of the implementation of the cross-battle feature. Some of the funniest combat-duo combinations are shared, enticing fans into trying out the competitive game at long last. Some of the duos include Picolo versus Jinbe, and even Boa Hancock versus Vegeta.

From the moment the video was published, fans of the fighting game style have been sharing their own adventures while partaking in this fun combination of characters. Naturally, the most popular duo used is none other than Luffy and Goku themselves. Despite its increasing popularity on social media and on Twitch, some fans still mourn the fact that the games are anchored by Nintendo 3DS, a gaming console not exactly praised for its proficiency in fighting games.

New contender for wildest round end of One Piece: Great Pirate Colosseum vs DBZ Extreme Butoden I have ever played



This game continues to surprise me with how unbelievably anime it can be pic.twitter.com/ftckU3APp1 — RIZE | GriffyBones (@GriffyBones) March 7, 2023

So I just found out that #ONEPIECE Great Pirate Colosseum and #DragonBallZ: Extreme Butōden can allow you to do a cross-over match between both game so you can do the whole one piece vs dbz for real it suck that it on 3ds cause it sound pretty good — Realest101__(Backup) (@Realest101B) March 3, 2023

This newfound combination comes at a full circle, considering One Piece’s author Eiichiro Oda has admitted to having been inspired by Dragon Ball’s ginormous success. Unfortunately, neither One Piece: Great Pirate Colosseum nor Dragon Ball Z: Extreme Butoden were released in North America, but due to the possibility of playing as Goku and Luffy, the possibilities are endless. After all, who wouldn’t want to play with Luffy and Goku in an epic battle?