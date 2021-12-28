A popular anime has come out of nowhere to destroy ‘One Piece’ on Netflix

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to dominate every measure of success for anime, even outpacing the likes of One Piece in many of Netflix’s international markets.

FlixPatrol reports that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is in Netflix’s top 10 in 12 markets in Southeast Asia and South Asia, and it’s even the top show on Netflix Japan. In regions like India, that makes it the only anime in the country’s top 10.

While there aren’t any anime in the platform’s global charts​​, Netflix alone is an incomplete picture of the anime’s success. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc premiered earlier in December, and is streaming mostly on Funimation and Crunchyroll. With weekly releases since the start of the month, we’re now just four episodes into what is the sequel season’s second part. Season one was added to Netflix in the U.S. earlier this year, but not the Entertainment District Arc.

While it is harder to measure the current popularity of the show across its many distributors around the globe, we have other indications of the series’ immense success. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc leads One Piece on MyAnimeList, coming in at number three on the site’s Top Airing Anime List. One Piece ranks fourth. Ranking of Kings and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean have jockeyed for the top spot the past month.

FlixPatrol launched in April 2019. The site filters publicly available data on streaming services’ trending series and regional popularity, then synthesizes data into an in-house algorithm to rank popular services’ best-performing TVs and movies. Services tracked include Netflix, HBO Max, and Google Play. Netflix has not updated its official Top 10 rankings for the past week.