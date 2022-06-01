All Hunter X Hunter filler episodes in order

Hunter X Hunter is one of the most popular and beloved anime series of recent times, as not only did the original series capture fans back in the late ‘90s, but its 2011 reboot bought even more audience members into the fold.

Whether you’re planning to check out the original series or its reboot, filler is something that you’ll probably want to avoid. Moreso in Hunter X Hunter 2011, the filler has been condemned by the community as some of the most unnecessary there is, and fortunately, it’s easy to avoid.

Using our list you can easily remove the episodes from your watch plan and experience both the original and reboot of Hunter X Hunter without any filler.

Hunter X Hunter filler guide

There are five filler episodes in the original Hunter X Hunter series. Alongside these, there are a ton of mixed manga canon and filler episodes though these should be kept in your watch.

Here is a look at the filler episodes that can be skipped when rewatching Hunter X Hunter.

Episode 2: Encounter X Hesitation X Departure

As fans are still getting to know Gon and the world of Hunter X Hunter, this episode provides more context to his travel to the Hunter Exam. In this episode, we meet Leorio, and together the pair work to take down a cruel animal show.

While this episode is filler, as you’re still just learning about this unique world watching this isn’t a bad idea but if you’re strapped for time you can definitely skip this and move straight to episode 3.

Episode 7: Trauma X Limit X Sweet Trap

The first stage of the Hunter Exam is over and this episode shows Gon and Killua bonding while Tonpa shares his motives after trapping Leorio and Nicholas with a hallucinogenic sap.

This episode is similar to the previously mentioned as it’s not integral to the story but does a great job at developing the characters and providing more insight early into the series. You can opt to either watch or skip this episode with no issue.

Episodes 18 to 20: Island Hotel arc

In this short three-episode arc, successful Hunter examinees are sent to an island hotel where they’ll need to collect treasure to pay for their rooms. While stranded on this island it seems more sinister factors are at play and with an impending storm coming, the group needs to find safety.

This completely original anime story provides a break from the core story arcs but is not necessary at all to follow the anime. This being the case you can opt to watch or not watch these episodes without causing any issues.

Hunter X Hunter (2011) filler guide

You won’t have too much trouble avoiding filler when rewatching the 2011 Hunter X Hunter reboot. The show only includes two episodes that can be considered filler, the remaining 146 episodes are all manga canon and should be watched as intended.

Episode 13: Letter X From X Gon

Episode 13 Letter X From X Gon may be the most hated episode of the entire franchise and for good reason. Just 12 episodes into the show this filler recaps all of the events that took place prior, something that just isn’t necessary.

The plot of this episode sees Gon mail a letter to his Aunt Mito simply explaining to her all that has taken place from the start of the Hunter Exam until the final phase.

If you’ve been paying attention through the first 12 episodes there is no reason to watch this filler, but if you’re not entirely versed on the story so far then there is no shame in adding it to your watch.

Episode 26: Then X And X After

Similar to episode 13, episode 26 Then X And X After is simply a recap episode and something that can easily be skipped.

In this episode, Gon sends another letter to Aunt Mito this time explaining what has taken place between the Hunter Exam’s Final Phase to his mission to save Kilua.