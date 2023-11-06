All Naruto Akatsuki members explained

Naruto is one anime that really elevates its storyline with the use of groups; from villages and clans, to student bodies, organizations, and more. One of these communes is Akatsuki, the most feared and powerful criminal organization in the shinobi world.

Akatsuki was originally founded by Yahiko as a peaceful organization after the Third Shinobi War, but unfortunately, his vision of peace for the group died with him. Now composed of all S-Class missing-nin criminals, Akatsuki’s goal is now to obtain all the Tailed Beasts and use them to achieve world domination. But who exactly are the individual members of the dastardly organization?

Yahiko

Yahiko studied under Jiraiya and had affinities for fire, air, and water. His goal for Akatsuki was to be a peaceful but powerful organization, but Yahiko met an untimely end when Nagato was forced to either save Konan or kill him. He took the choice from Nagato, and impaled himself on Nagato’s kunai.

Nagato

Nagato took on the name “Pain,” after Yahiko’s death. Armed with the power of Rinnegan, he was able to use the Six Paths Technique. Alongside Yahiko and Konan, Nagato was an orphan from the Second Shinobi War who sought peace. A life of violence and oppression led him to believe that the only way to create peace was by force, which caused him to change the trajectory of the Akatsuki.

Konan

Konan was a founding member of the original Akatsuki. She stayed after Yahiko’s death, becoming the advisor of Nagato/Pain, who took over the organization. She is a powerful ninja with the ability to turn her chakra, as well as her body into paper, which she can control and use to launch attacks. After Nagato’s death, she left the Akatsuki and returned to her home village of Amegakure.

Deidara

Deidara specializes in explosives, making use of both earth and lightning elemental affinities. His unique appearance also makes him stand out. Deidara is also adorned with several mouths, which he then uses to create the explosive clay, releasing his kekkei genkai. However, he didn’t join Akatsuki willingly, but was forced into the organization, becoming its youngest member.

Hidan

After defecting from Yugakure, Hidan joined the Akatsuki. He stands out for his religious values, being a worshiper of Jashin, and for his unique skills. Hidan possesses immortality due to his religious practices, and therefore cannot be killed. He also has a voodoo technique that allows him to become a voodoo doll to his opponents, making any wound he inflicts on himself be mirrored on their bodies.

Kisame Hoshigaki

Kisame Hoshigaki’s powerful water-based jutsu, alongside his weapon, Samehada the chakra-stealing sword, ensures that he can back up his fearsome appearance with even more fear-inducing skill. Kisame was formerly affiliated with the Seven Ninja Swordsmen of the Mist, but eventually joined the Akatsuki after abandoning his duties and becoming a missing-nin.

Kakuzu

Another very powerful member of the Akatsuki is Kakuzu. He is commonly referred to as one-half of the ”Zombie Combo,” alongside Hidan. Kakuzu’s “Earth Grudge Fear” means his body is made up of tendrils that he can separate and control at will. He can also attach body parts of others to his body, giving him a rag-doll appearance. He fled his village of Takigakure after failing a mission, and returning to shame and scorn. This led him to join the Akatsuki.

Orochimaru

The self-serving Orochimaru was only loyal to the Akatsuki when their interests aligned with his. His legendary power as a Sannin, and his encyclopedic knowledge of ninjutsu are all part of his quest to obtain all knowledge in the world and eventually achieve immortality. This single-minded drive has led him to master countless techniques, and even modify his own body to better suit his goals.

Sasori

Known as a puppet master ninja, Sasori’s great power allows him to summon hundreds of puppets which he can control at will. He creates his puppets from living humans which makes them able to use chakra unlike regular puppets, and perform any kekkei genkai they had beforehand. He was trained by his grandmother, Chiyo, and joined Akatsuki after being recruited by Konan.

Itachi Uchiha

Itachi is a notorious ninja in the world of Naruto, and was one of the most powerful members of the Akatsuki for some time. After his death, his true motives as a spy were revealed, proving that he never wavered in his loyalty to his brother Sasuke and his village. He is an extremely skilled ninja with a genius-level intellect, precise control of chakra, and a mastery of various kinds of jutsu.

Obito Uchiha

Obito possesses the Rinnegan, Sharingan, and Ten-Tails Beast. He was believed to be dead after the Third Shinobi War, but secretly survived and began to manipulate the Akatsuki under the alias of Tobi. Using his power and that of its members, he started the Fourth Shinobi War. Obito died an antihero after realizing that the war would not create the world he wanted, and sacrificed himself to end it.

Zetsu

The fusion of White and Black Zetsu resulted in the Akatsuki member Zetsu. Both halves existed separately, with White Zetsu being placed in the Demonic Statue of the Outer Path. Black Zetsu, on the other hand, roamed free to influence the shinobi world. Both were created by Kaguya Otsutsuki. However, White Zetsu was created using Infinite Tsukuyomi, while Black Zetsu was an incarnation of her dying will. Zetsu is the spymaster of the Akatsuki due to his ability to walk through any solid materials, including the ground.