Gintama is an anime like no other that has not only bounced back from cancelation numerous times, but has also provided some of the most unique stories in a shonen series to date.

If you’ve seen Gintama, then you know there have been plenty of new additions to the series over the years, with four different installments of the story arriving between 2006 and 2018. This being the case, you may want to stick to those episodes that tell the story Hideaki Sorachi intended, and to do that, you’ll want to cut out all of the filler.

All Gintama filler episodes to skip

Screengrab via Tokyo TV

You should have a relatively easy time avoiding extraneous episodes in Gintama, since despite the series having hundreds of episodes, only around 20 of them can be classified as “filler.” The funny part, unlike most other anime series, is that the show begins with back-to-back fillers.

Here’s a list of all of the episodes you’ll want to avoid in your next Gintama binge if you want a trimmer viewing experience.

Episode 1: “You Guys!! Do You Even Have A Gintama? (Part 1)”

Episode 2: “You Guys!! Do You Even Have A Gintama? (Part 2)”

Episode 50: “Pending Means Pending, It’s Not Final”

Episode 57: “When Looking For Things You’ve Lost, Remember What You Were Doing On The Day You Lost It”

Episode 75: “Don’t Complain About Your Job At Home, Do It Somewhere Else”

Episode 106: “Love Often Played Out In Sudden Death”

Episode 114: “They Say Soy Sauce On Pudding Tastes Like Sea Urchin, But Soy Sauce On Pudding Only Tastes Like Pudding And Soy Sauce”

Episode 124: “When Nagging Goes Too Far It Becomes Intimidating”

Episode 125: “Entering The Final Chapter!”

Episode 135: “Before Worrying About The Earth, Think About The Even More Endangered Future Of ‘Gintaman’”

Episode 137: “99% Of Men Aren’t Confident In Confessing Their Love”

Episode 150: “If You Can’t Beat Them, Join Them”

Episode 155: “The Other Side Of The Other Side Of The Other Side Would Be The Other Side”

Episode 164: “That Matsutake Soup Stuff Tastes Better Than The Real Deal”

Episode 166: “Two Is Better Than One. Two People Are Better Than One”

Episode 171: “You’ll Get Sued If All You Do Is Copy Others”

Episode 173: “It’s What’s On The Inside That Counts”

Episode 174: “Are There Still People Who Go To The Ocean And Yell Out ‘Bakayaro’?”

Episode 176: “Countdown Begins”

Episode 185: “Hometowns And Chests Are Best Thought From Afar”

Episode 209: “Nothing Lasts Forever, including Parents, Money, Youth, Your Room, Dress Shirts, Me, You, and the Gintama Anime”

Episode 252: “We’re Sorry”

These are all of the episodes in Gintama that you’ll want to avoid if you’re looking to remove the filler; however, there are some episodes that are classified as partial filler, which you may want to keep in.

Episode 82: “You Don’t Stand In Line For The Ramen, You Stand In Line For The Self Satisfaction”

Episode 111: “Definitely Do Not Let Your Girlfriend See The Things You Use For Cross-Dressing”

Episode 120: “Japanese Restaurants Abroad Taste Pretty Much Like School Cafeteria Lunches”

Episode 367: “There Are Lines Even Villains Can’t Cross”

Now you know exactly where all of the filler is when watching Gintama and can proceed with your desired viewing of the anime accordingly.