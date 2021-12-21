All the anime coming to streaming in the new year

Crunchyroll and Funimation have each revealed their winter lineups ahead of new releases and ongoing series coming out of Japan.

Both streaming services now belong to Sony and Aniplex’s Funimation Global Group, and new additions are bringing their catalogs into closer parity than ever before. But with exclusives, timed or otherwise, you’ll still need two subscriptions to stay up on anime in the new year.

While more series are likely to be announced in the coming weeks, here’s all the shows currently scheduled to release in winter 2022.

Ongoing

Several ongoing series will stay on into the next season. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc will continue releasing into the next season on Funimation and Crunchyroll alongside (surprise, surprise) Platinum End and Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon—The Second Act will finish their runs this winter on both platforms.

Blade Runner: Black Lotus and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations will continue streaming on Crunchyroll into the new year, alongside: Case Closed, Digimon Ghost Game, Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai, Kiyo in Kyoto: From the Maiko House, and Tropical Rouge Pretty Cure. And while Ranking of Kings will continue to get new episodes on Funimation, the first 10 episodes of the series are also making their way over to Crunchyroll.

New Seasons

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom – Jan. 8 (Funimation)

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 – Jan. 9 (Crunchyroll, Funimation, Hulu)

Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest Season 2 – Jan. 13 (Funimation)

The Case Study of Vanitas (Part 2) – Jan. 14 (Funimation)

Princess Connect! Re:Dive Season 2 – TBD (Crunchyroll)

Theatre of Darkness: Yamishabai 10 – TBD (Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll will also stream the first part of The Cast Study of Vanitas, currently on Funimation, on an undetermined date.

Original Series

Tokyo 24th Ward – Jan. 5 (Funimation), TBD (Crunchyroll)

Akebi’s Sailor Uniform – Jan. 8 (Funimation), TBD (Crunchyroll)

My Dress-Up Darling – Jan. 8 (Funimation), TBD (Crunchyroll)

Sasaki and Miyano – Jan. 9 (Funimation)

Sabikui Bisco – Jan. 20 (Funimation), TBD (Crunchyroll)

Tribe Nine – Jan. 10 (Funimation)

Fantasia Sango – Realm of Legends – Jan. 10 (Funimation)

She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man – Jan. 11 (Funimation)

The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt – Jan. 11 (Funimation)

Tales of Luminaria the Fateful Crossroad – Jan. 20 (Funimation

FREAKANGELS – Jan. 27 (Crunchyroll)

Cue! – TBD (Crunchyroll)

In The Land of Leadale – TBD (Crunchyroll)

The Irregular at Magical High School: Renaissance Arc – TBD (Crunchyroll, Funimation)

Life With an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated Into a Total Fantasy Knockout – TBD (Crunchyroll)

Love of Kill – TBD (Crunchyroll)

Lord El-Melloi’s II Case Files {Rail Zeppelin} Grace note -Special Episode- – TBD (Funimation)

Orient – TBD (Crunchyroll)

Miss Kuroitsu From the Monster Development Department – TBD (Crunchyroll)

The Strongest Sage With The Weakest Crest – TBD (Crunchyroll)

World’s End Harem – TBD (Crunchyroll)

With more big names to look forward to in the fall, including Bleach MHA and Chainsaw man, 2022 will be a big year.