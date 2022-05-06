All the Funimation titles coming to Crunchyroll in May

Link Click, Sonny Boy, and more will be available to stream on Crunchyroll following the growing catalog merger.

Crunchyroll announced today more titles joining the platform following its catalog merger with Funimation.

As the two services combine into one larger anime library, shows are slowly being migrated over from Funimation every week. The merger has already seen the addition of shonen giants like Dragon Ball on the service, and May sees the addition of popular original series from recent years, including the Chinese donghua Link Click, Shingo Natsume’s Sonny Boy, and the post-apocalyptic Deca-Dence alongside classics like Trigun. Additionally, Crunchyroll will get new dubs for series like Fairy Tale that are already in its library.

Here’s all the new shows coming to Crunchyroll in May and when they’ll be available to stream.

New subbed series

May 3

Shironeko Project ZERO Chronicle

Kemono Michi: Rise Up

May 5

RE-MAIN

May 10

Space Dandy

Initial D First Stage

Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions

Lord Marksman and Vanadis

May 17

Trigun

Link Click

Link Click Special Shorts

Black Lagoon

Black Lagoon: Roberta’s Blood Trail OVA episodes one to five

May 24

Sonny Boy

Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside

DECA-DENCE

The Gymnastics Samurai

Heaven’s Lost Property seasons one and two

Initial D Fourth Stage

New dubs

May 3

Fairy Tail seasons three and four

ISEKAI QUARTET season one

Prison School

Chain Chronicle – The Light of Haecceitas –

Harukana Receive

May 10

Tsuredure Children

Fairy Tale seasons five and six

ISEKAI QUARTET season two

May 17

Fairy Tale season seven

May 24