All the Funimation titles coming to Crunchyroll in May

Crunchyroll announced today more titles joining the platform following its catalog merger with Funimation.
As the two services combine into one larger anime library, shows are slowly being migrated over from Funimation every week. The merger has already seen the addition of shonen giants like Dragon Ball on the service, and May sees the addition of popular original series from recent years, including the Chinese donghua Link Click, Shingo Natsume’s Sonny Boy, and the post-apocalyptic Deca-Dence alongside classics like Trigun. Additionally, Crunchyroll will get new dubs for series like Fairy Tale that are already in its library.
Here’s all the new shows coming to Crunchyroll in May and when they’ll be available to stream.
New subbed series
May 3
- Shironeko Project ZERO Chronicle
- Kemono Michi: Rise Up
May 5
- RE-MAIN
May 10
- Space Dandy
- Initial D First Stage
- Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions
- Lord Marksman and Vanadis
May 17
- Trigun
- Link Click
- Link Click Special Shorts
- Black Lagoon
- Black Lagoon: Roberta’s Blood Trail OVA episodes one to five
May 24
- Sonny Boy
- Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside
- DECA-DENCE
- The Gymnastics Samurai
- Heaven’s Lost Property seasons one and two
- Initial D Fourth Stage
New dubs
May 3
- Fairy Tail seasons three and four
- ISEKAI QUARTET season one
- Prison School
- Chain Chronicle – The Light of Haecceitas –
- Harukana Receive
May 10
- Tsuredure Children
- Fairy Tale seasons five and six
- ISEKAI QUARTET season two
May 17
- Fairy Tale season seven
May 24
- Fairy Tail season eight
- Fairy Tale Final Season