All the Funimation titles coming to Crunchyroll in May

Link Click, Sonny Boy, and more will be available to stream on Crunchyroll following the growing catalog merger.

Crunchyroll announced today more titles joining the platform following its catalog merger with Funimation

As the two services combine into one larger anime library, shows are slowly being migrated over from Funimation every week. The merger has already seen the addition of shonen giants like Dragon Ball on the service, and May sees the addition of popular original series from recent years, including the Chinese donghua Link Click, Shingo Natsume’s Sonny Boy, and the post-apocalyptic Deca-Dence alongside classics like Trigun. Additionally, Crunchyroll will get new dubs for series like Fairy Tale that are already in its library.

Here’s all the new shows coming to Crunchyroll in May and when they’ll be available to stream.

New subbed series

May 3

  • Shironeko Project ZERO Chronicle 
  • Kemono Michi: Rise Up 

May 5

  • RE-MAIN

May 10 

  • Space Dandy
  • Initial D First Stage
  • Grimgar, Ashes and Illusions 
  • Lord Marksman and Vanadis

May 17

  • Trigun
  • Link Click
  • Link Click Special Shorts
  • Black Lagoon
  • Black Lagoon: Roberta’s Blood Trail OVA episodes one to five

May 24

  • Sonny Boy
  • Banished from the Hero’s Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside
  • DECA-DENCE
  • The Gymnastics Samurai
  • Heaven’s Lost Property seasons one and two
  • Initial D Fourth Stage

New dubs

May 3

  • Fairy Tail seasons three and four
  • ISEKAI QUARTET season one
  • Prison School 
  • Chain Chronicle – The Light of Haecceitas –
  • Harukana Receive

May 10

  • Tsuredure Children 
  • Fairy Tale seasons five and six
  • ISEKAI QUARTET season two

May 17

  • Fairy Tale season seven

May 24

  • Fairy Tail season eight
  • Fairy Tale Final Season