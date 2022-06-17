Anime Expo 2022 announces full lineup

Anime Expo has released its full lineup for 2022 and it includes the likes of premieres from My Hero Academia, Made in Abyss, a Demon Slayer celebration, and a SPY x FAMILY English dub cast panel, among other events.

According to a press, release, the full programming lineup from the Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation’s Anime Expo “is jam-packed with exclusive premieres, celebrations, panels, talent appearance and more.” That includes events centered around the likes of Bleach, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, JUJUTSU KAISEN, Mob Psycho 100, Chainsaw Man, and ULTRAMAN, among “many, many more.”

“Several ticketed nightlife events will also be hosted at The NOVO, including a special performance by two-time GRAMMY-nominated artist Steve Aoki,” the announcement added.

You check out the entire schedule, beginning July 1, on Anime Expo’s website. There you will find tickets to the various events, all of which are located in Los Angeles.

Some of the premieres at AX this year include the following:

My Hero Academia OVAs North American Premiere

AX CINEMA NIGHTS: ANIME ULTRAMAN – DIRECTOR’S CUT

Mob Psycho 100 III Kickoff

Dr. STONE Special Episode – RYUSUI World Premiere

Made in Abyss Season 2 Premiere

Crunchyroll Presents: New Simulcast Premieres

Noted celebrations happening at expo include:

Bleach Celebration Panel

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Third Anniversary Celebration

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Anniversary Panel

Here is a list of selected industry panels:

SPY x FAMILY English Dub Cast

JUJUTSU KAISEN With the Staff

Chainsaw Man by MAPPA and Crunchyroll

A few special events are also planned at The Novo, an events venue in LA:

One Piece Film Red Presents Steve Aoki Live

Neon District, Headlined by Slushii

Anime Expo Homecoming: City Pop

Anime Expo 2022 is happening at the LA Convention Center from July 1-4. You can purchase tickets on their website.