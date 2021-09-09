Anime Streaming Service HIDIVE To Exit Partnership With VRV

The world of anime was shaken up recently after Funimation officially acquired Crunchyroll but it seems like the company shuffling isn’t stopping yet. HIDIVE has announced that it will be exiting its partnership with streaming service VRV, which was also purchased as part of the deal, on September 30th. The news was shared in an official announcement.

“While we have greatly enjoyed our channel partnership and our nearly 3-year run with VRV, it’s time for HIDIVE to re-focus our efforts toward HIDIVE owned and operated services. HIDIVE will continue to stream the anime fans love most while expanding HIDIVE’s ability to reach fans however they choose to consume that exciting content.” HIDIVE president John Ledford

[UPDATE] We have a service update regarding our service and VRV! More information can be viewed here: https://t.co/vUQfHB25Go pic.twitter.com/iaoybN9w2T — HIDIVE 💙 (@HIDIVEofficial) September 8, 2021

This could be exciting news as with the large company merger, only RetroCrush and Netflix were left as major competitors in the anime streaming market. It will be interesting to see their plans going forward and which shows they get their hands on to stream.