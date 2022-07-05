Attack on Titan is an anime with a ton of characters all intertwined between narratives both due to bloodlines and other means. As such, it can get confusing trying to understand who is related to who.

Two of the most important characters in the story of Attack on Titan are Eren Jaeger and Mikasa Ackerman, and despite having different last names, fans seem to be asking the question, are the two related?

Fortunately, the manga has ended and as such we have the complete story to draw upon when answering this question. Here’s what you need to know about the relationship between Eren and Mikasa.

Are Eren and Mikasa siblings in Attack on Titan?

Image via Funimation

No, Eren and Mikasa have absolutely no blood relation, which is made very clear to anybody who is up to date with the manga or anime.

While they have no relation, Eren’s father, Grisha Yeager, and mother, Carla Yeager, took in Mikasa after the death of her parents, but she was never a family member in the traditional sense and as such is not Eren’s sister.

While she has no relation to Eren, Mikasa is related to Levi. Both of these characters belong to the renowned Ackerman clan which is the reason for them both having an extraordinary level of skill in combat.

Furthermore, Mikasa is also related to Kenny Ackermann, who shows up in both the anime and manga. This character is the uncle of Levi and while it isn’t revealed how, he is also a relation of Mikasa’s through the Ackerman bloodline.