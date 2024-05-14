‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 episode 2 release date and time confirmed

The much anticipated fourth season of Demon Slayer has finally premiered, and the wait has been worthwhile. The third season, The Swordsmith Village Arc, was released barely a year ago, and it was one for the books.

However, the anime’s fourth season is poised to take the cake! After all, it will cover The Hashira Training Arc. After months of anticipation and a handful of delightful anime releases, the first episode aired on May 12, 2024. So, with everything set in place, here’s everything you need to know about episode 2 of the fourth season of Demon Slayer.

When will Demon Slayer season 4 episode 2 air?

Episode 2 is scheduled to premiere on Saturday, May 19, 2024, at 2.45 pm Eastern time, or on May 20 at 11.15 am JST, according to official confirmation. Provided there is no unexpected snag in its release timetable, it is planned to premiere every week, just as its predecessors did. As always, you can catch the episode on Hulu and Crunchyroll at the times and dates specified above. It will also be available on Netflix but only for those outside North America.

It is not yet known to the public how many episodes will be released in total. However, it’s anticipated that the fourth season, The Hashira Training Arc will deal with fewer episodes than the previous season.

What to expect from the upcoming episode?

THIS EPISODE 1 WAS SO AMAZING pic.twitter.com/jWNvMSTrIF — Demon Slayer (@DemonSlayerSc) May 12, 2024

The SwordSmith Village Arc’s climactic events caused Muchiroand Misturi to awaken their Demon Slayer marks, and Nezuko to develop a primary ability to adapt to sunlight. This was no small feat, as it was clear that the Ubuyashiki Family had found a glimmer of hope that they would eventually be able to defeat Muzan. The process that followed ultimately gave rise to The Hashira Training Arc. Thus, to prepare for the decisive battle, all of the remaining Hashira will need to band together and train the upcoming demon slayers as well as themselves.

Episode 2’s official title is “The Pain of the Water Hashira,” and it features a return appearance of Giyu Tomioka. In case you might have forgotten, Giyu is the Water Breath user from season 1 who presumably saved Nezuko, as well as Tanjiro. However, things are not going well for him this time around, as he has chosen not to participate in the training.

In fact, he may even give up the position of Water Hashira to someone else. The episode will feature Tanjiro’s relentless efforts to persuade him to stay, and like with previous Hashiras, it will give us a glimpse into the agonizing past of Giyu Tomioka, including how he came to be a member of the Demon Slayer Corps.

