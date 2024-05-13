Image via Crunchyroll
Anime

Is there a ‘Demon Slayer’ season 4 English dub release?

The long awaited Hashira Training Arc is here, fans of the English dub aren’t left behind.
Demi Phillips
Published: May 13, 2024 05:53 am

Demon Slayer season 4 is undoubtedly one of the biggest anime releases of the year. The first episode of the Hashira Training Arc was teased in the hour-long special, To The Hashira Training, which combined the last episode of season 3 and the first of season 4 (or season 5 if you’re watching on Netflix.)

Now that the anime has kicked off in time to save the end of Spring, fans can choose to either watch the original Japanese, or the English dub. For those who decide on the latter, here’s everything you need to know about the Demon Slayer season 4 English dub release date.

When will the Demon Slayer season 4 English dub be released?

As the new season of Demon Slayer has just started airing, there hasn’t been any official announcement on when the English dub will be released. However, Demon Slayer streams on Crunchyroll, and based on previous seasons, some assumptions can be made about when the English dub will be released.

In past seasons, the English dub was released about two or three weeks after the Japanese release. With that information, we can assume that the English dub for the first episode of Demon Slayer season 4 may be available by the final days in May, or the first week of June. After the first episode, the English dub for the rest of the season will follow a weekly release schedule just like the original Japanese episodes. 

Things have been slightly different with Demon Slayer movies though. Past Demon Slayer movies have had their English dubs released on the same day as the Japanese versions. However, this is only specific to movie premieres, and has not been done for any of the series’ seasons. 

Therefore, if you plan on watching the English dub, there’s not much of a wait! In a few short weeks, you’ll be able to enjoy the typical weekly release. Just make sure to avoid spoilers as viewers of the original Japanese will be at least two episodes ahead of you.

Demon Slayer is streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu and viewers outside of North America can also watch it on Netflix. 

Demi Phillips
When he’s not out exploring the underground music scene, Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. He scored his Bachelor’s in International Relations and has been writing for almost a decade on the things he’s most passionate about: music, black excellence, anime, and pop culture.