‘Attack on Titan’ receives a release date for The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2)

Attack on Titan has finally made its triumphant return for the fourth and final season of the post-apocalyptic Titan universe. Separated into segments, the final season is currently airing its last arc, with part three separated in two halves.

Produced in a feature-length format, the newest installment of Attack on Titan recently came out in Japan. As international fans eagerly await for the new hour-length episode to hit streaming platforms, a new announcement arrived on Twitter confirming the release date for the upcoming second part of the final season. In a clip, presumably part of the new episode, the next installment will reportedly be released during Fall 2023.

Attack on Titan The Final Season Part 3 (Part 2) will come out in Fall 2023!#AttackonTitanFinalSeasonPart3 pic.twitter.com/C1p6rLAQ4V — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) March 3, 2023

Stretched into three parts, the final season of Attack on Titan received its first installment in December 2020, followed by part two in January 2022. It is not yet known whether the final portion of the season will follow its previous installment’s format, or if it will end the epic saga about giant humanoid titans in the usual 20-minute window normally seen in anime episodes’ length.

Adapted from the manga by Hajime Isayama, Attack on Titan introduces a trio of orphans who are left with no other option but to join the team of Survey Corps to free their region of the mysterious, colossal, and destructive Titans. As the story unravels, the origin of these creatures and the universe they’re in is discovered, and the complex web of lore becomes more addicting as time goes on. After 10 years after its first release, the anime adaptation of Attack on Titan is finally coming to an end.

While an exact date has yet to be revealed, the final part of Attack on Titan will be officially coming to our screens in a matter of months. The remaining seasons can be found and streamed on Crunchyroll.