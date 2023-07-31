August will be the last month to catch an iconic anime film series on Netflix

Netflix has an ever-changing roster of films and television shows available to watch, and as we welcome the new, so too must we say sayonara to the old. The start of August brings about such changes as the streaming platform will be removing many titles from its online library, including these classic anime movies.

On August 31, Netflix will be removing quite a swathe of content, including the InuYasha anime film series. InuYasha is a classic Shōjo meets Shōnen storyline, following two lead characters, the eponymous half-demon half-human InuYasha and the high schooler, Kagome, who is thrust into a parallel world resembling feudal Japan but with demons and magic.

Though the manga, written by Rumiko Takahashi, from which the anime was adapted was serialized in Weekly Shōnen Sunday, thereby marking it as a shōnen storyline (one that predominantly follows a male protagonist who undergoes activities that usually see him get stronger). It heavily features themes of Shōjo style manga, that of a stronger female protagonist, and a consistent romance plot.

Image via Sunrise Studio

The first anime adaption aired between 2000 and 2004 with 167 episodes, and was then revived later on to cover more of the manga running from 2009 to 2010, consisting of another 26 episodes. It also received a spin-off/sequel later down the line with Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon airing in 2020. As with most well-loved anime, InuYasha also got a collection of films, four in total, one a year for the first four years of the anime’s release.

2001 – InuYasha the Movie: Affections Touching Across Time

2002 – InuYasha the Movie 2: The Castle Beyond the Looking Glass

2003 – InuYasha the Movie 3: Swords of an Honorable Ruler

2004 – InuYasha the Movie 4: Fire on the Mystic Island

These films have had a home on Netflix for some time now, but alas, that time is over. They will be removed at the end of the coming month. They aren’t the only titles being dropped, with cult classics such as Mean Girls, The Italian Job, and A Knight’s Tale also being removed from the platform. In their place, we will receive a number of new additions including many of the films from the Fast and Furious franchise, Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted, and Lost in Translation.

If you wish to watch the InuYasha movies after the above deadline, head on over the Crunchyroll or even Hulu, where they are still available to stream.