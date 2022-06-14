Home / other

Best aesthetic profile pictures (Pfps)

Our favorite anime characters have the best dress sense and most fabulous costumes. We want you to feel like you are those heroes with our selection of the best aesthetic anime characters. Our list has the best aesthetic looks to match your inner anime character. So let these profile pictures do the talking for you and release the anime character you’ve always wanted to be by downloading these Pfps.

This hand-picked list has the best anime characters from across the anime universe. Characters like Android 18, Erza, Spike Spiegal, and Lelouch Lamperouge are here. These characters are from some of the best anime shows, like Dragon Ball Super, Fairy Tail, Cowboy Bebop, and Code Geass. They will all fit perfectly in your profile picture!

It would be best if you did not use profile pictures like these for professional sites like Skype, LinkedIn, or MS Teams. Instead, these should be used for social media profiles like Twitter, Reddit, Discord, Facebook, and Instagram.

Best aesthetic profile pictures

Best aesthetic girl profile pictures

The most memorable and recognizable anime girls to date are here, and you can use them on your profile pictures. We have the cutest and most badass girls lined up for you.

Android 18 holding a fist and in maroon track suit topErza in her final form swinging a bladeShura holding katana in a marron bikini top
Crona holding staff and in a pink hew Satsuki waering battle armor looking down at enemyRirika with white mask on
Rasario in maroon dress and black jacketNoi whipping her her in black suitEsdeath in her uniform and hat
Kanzaki unsheathing her kitana with blue backgroundTio raising her hand a looking behind herMegumin in maroon costume and black with hat casting a spell
Schneizel sitting on throne with a white and pink dressMariah in maroon hooded jacket and black stockingsHibana in beige dress with blue and black jacket on
Inuyashi standing with bow and wearing scout uniformEto wearing white mask in maroon hoodyRen sitting in chair with peach dress on
Aqua sitting in white chair and laughingShogo in a white and black dress flying towards enemyWhite blood cell in a hat looking at enemy

Best aesthetic boy profile pictures

These gents are some of our favorites regarding looks and powers. Make your followers stop and find out which anime boy you feel like you are most similar to.

Worick wearing an eye patch and in a black jacketVampire knight with a maroon tie and black suitBlack butler in victorian clothes and red glasses
Excel looking angry with purple cape onLelouchs hair is blowing in his face and wearing maroon capeGoku in super saiyan 3 transformation and smoke in front of him
Netiro doing a power move and sitting on a pink lillySaitama with his hands folded looking unimpressedIchigo in mask and black suit
Jotaru in his black and gold uniform holding his hatArataka in a grey suit and pink tieKatsuki in his battle uniform which is black and orange
Shuu in a purple suit and a red shirtKyo busy lifting weights while standing in a grey shirtSpike pointing at people and bleeding from one eye
Levi looking sullen and in his uniformSeshoumaru in battle uniform and fur over the right shoulderL is sitting the wrong way on the chair and looking weirdly over his shoulder
Samurai in purple gei holding a black katanaSimon wearing wraps around hands and waist with a red cape onAnos in a white suit and black shirt

We hope this list has given you the aesthetic look you want to show off to the world.

Here at We Got This Covered, we have all your favorite Pfps waiting for you to download and use across all your favorite social media platforms.