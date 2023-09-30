The 10 best anime similar to ‘The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses’

If your mission is to find the best depictions of young love in anime, look no further.

The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is one of those heartwarming anime that will leave you yearning for young love once again. The romantic series is packed with so much emotion, and it’s hard not to root for the lead pair, Kaede and Ai. While the title is just a little too on the nose, the writing really is superb. A story about a young girl who, you guessed it, forgot her glasses, might not be the most exciting storyline out there, but the anime is a complex story about teen romance.

Young love is a staple in many manga and anime. However, sometimes, these stories can fall flat. Also, there are instances where fan service ruins captivating plotlines. That’s why The Girl I Like Forgot Her Glasses is worth the watch. It treats the lead characters delicately and makes for a very relatable romance story. So, whenever you’re done rooting for Kaede and Ai and hoping to invest your attention in a similar storyline, there are also other emotionally driven anime worth checking out.

Clannad

This heartfelt series explores the power of family and love. Clannad follows the life of Tomoya Okazaki, who is forced to quit his school team after an incident and give up on basketball completely. Without his passion, Tomoya goes through life aimlessly, until he meets a new friend who makes life seem worth living again. The series’ focus on emotional connections and character development is nicely done, while the comedic moments round out why Clannad is a fan-favorite anime.

Golden Time

Golden Time offers its audience a unique blend of college life and romance. The series follows Tada Banri, a freshman at Tokyo Law School, who loses his memories after a tragic accident. With no memories of his hometown or past, Tada begins to settle into his life as a college student, until the beautiful Kouko Kaga makes a dramatic entrance into his life. As a result, his life as a student becomes more colorful.

Say I Love You (Sukitte Ii na yo)

This anime delves into a world of social isolation and the transformative power of love. Say I Love You follows the quiet Mei Tachibana going through her high school years without friends. This is due to a traumatic experience during her childhood that makes her doubtful of anyone who approaches her. Her life is turned upside down when she meets the popular boy Yamato Kurosawa, who seems quite interested in her. While the plot is rather cliche, the writing is not. The series follows Mei as she undergoes personal growth and healing through her relationship with Yamato.

Honey and Clover (Hachimitsu to Clover)

Honey and Clover is centered around the life of Yuuta Takemoto, a poor art college student who is living in a run-down building with his two friends, Takumi Mayama and Shinobu Morita, and struggling through life and love. With strong emotional depth and great character development, the anime explores their lives and their evolving relationships over time.

My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected (Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru)

With its fresh view on high school life and relationships, this series follows the witty and apathetic high school student, Hachiman Hikigaya. When Hikigaya is punished for handing in a mocking essay, he is forced to join the Volunteer Service Club. Here he encounters the popular ice queen, Yukino Yukinoshita. As expected, this changes everything for the protagonist and personal growth blossoms.

Orange

Orange combines time travel and romance as it follows Naho Takamiya, a timid 16-year-old. One day, she receives a letter from her future self, holding a warning that the new transfer student Kakeru will die in the future. Throughout the story, Naho relies on the guidance of her future self to prevent this tragedy from happening.

Lovely Complex

Lovely Complex is a shoujo romantic comedy that tells the story of two friends: the tall Risa Koizumi, and the short Atsushi Ootani, in their pursuit of love. However, they find themselves heartbroken when their crushes fall in love with each other. The two soon begin to rely on each other for motivation and start navigating the ups and downs of romance together.

Blue Spring Ride (Ao Haru Ride)

Exploring first love and second chances, Blue Spring Ride chronicles the life of Futaba Yoshioka, a young girl who is ostracized by her classmates for being too popular with the boys. Due to this, she tries her best to repel the attention of any boy. However, it doesn’t stop her from crushing on Kou Tanaka. After Kou stops attending school for some time, he returns with a new name and personality that makes it hard to approach him. Yoshioka soon suspends her repelling-boys plan as she can’t help but covet Kou’s attention.

Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You

This heartwarming anime is about Sawako Kuronuma, a timid girl who resembles the ghostly Sadako from The Ring series and is thought to be frightening. To break free from her eerie reputation and find friendship, she befriends the most popular boy in her class, Shouta Kazehaya. The two new friends subsequently have a lasting influence on each other’s lives.

My Little Monster (Tonari no Kaibutsu-kun)

My Little Monster is a delightful romance anime that revolves around the relationship between the studious Shizuku Mizutani and the troublemaker, Haru Yoshida. After delivering class printouts to Haru at his home, the pair become friends. As the two antisocial buddies grow closer and see new sides of each other, they find solace together.