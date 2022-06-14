

Here at We Got This Covered, we want you to have the coolest profile pictures! We have made this list below of the coolest male and female characters in the anime universe, and we want you to show off your anime knowledge by uploading these to your profile. There are so many cool anime shows to choose from, so we have shortened that list for you and made picking your favorite character simple!

In this list, we have collected some of the best characters like Naruto, Jellal, Ryuko, and Whitebeard from anime shows like One Piece, Fairy Tail, Naruto, and Kill la Kill. Download these profile pictures to make you stand out from the rest!

These profile pictures are meant to be used for your social media accounts like Facebook and Twitter. These profile pictures should not be used for professional or business accounts like MS Teams or LinkedIn.

Coolest guy profile pictures

These guys have a soft spot in our hearts. Whether they punched their way there or, many episodes later, we have fallen in love with them. All of them deserve a place on this list.

Coolest Girl Profile Pictures

Whether these girls are friends or foes, we know they have made a massive impression on us, so we have made this list all about the girl power from your favorite animes.

Coolest anime moments

We have made this list from anime’s best battles and jaw-dropping moments. You can now have these moments forever!

The coolest profile pictures are all found right here!

Here at We Got This Covered, we have all your favorite Pfps waiting for you to download and use across all your favorite social media platforms. Come back to get the coolest Pfps!