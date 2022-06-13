Best Discord profile pictures (Pfps)

Discord is a weird and wonderful place for members of many different types of communities to come together. With so much going on, we want you to stand out on Discord, so we have hand-picked these Pfps for you to show off your anime knowledge and fandom. Make sure you download these profile pics first so that you don’t look like a simp when somebody else has the same picture — or if you do see someone with the same profile picture, make friends in the comment section.

This list includes some of the best anime characters from heroes and villains like Zamasu, Ichigo, Kakashi, and Inosuke. They are from some of the most successful animes ever released, such as Dragon Ball Super, Bleach, Naruto, and Demon Slayer. Make sure to download them here — when it comes to all things anime, we got this covered!

Pfps are meant for social media accounts like Discord, and you should not use them for professional accounts like LinkedIn or Skype. Make sure you keep your love of anime for your friends and followers.

Funny Discord Profile Pictures

These profile pics are some of the funniest moments we could find from our favorite animes. These moments made our bellies ache from all the laughter. So download one of these to be the funniest on the channel.

Aesthetic Discord Profile Pictures

These anime characters represent some of our characteristics flawlessly. We have gathered them all, from villains to heroes, to ensure you have a good look for your Discord channel.

Weird Discord Profile Pictures

We have chosen some of the weirdest moments and characters in anime that made us do a double-take the first time we laid our eyes on them. We can be sure that these profile pictures will make the thread do a double-take at your Pfp too.

That’s our list of the best Discord Pfps to download. We hope that you like this list, and if you feel there is anything we can add or if we missed a crucial anime character or moment, comment down below so we can update this list.

Here at We Got This Covered, we have all your favorite Pfps waiting for you to download and use across all your favorite social media platforms. Come back to get the coolest Pfps!