Here’s the best ‘Saiki K’ watch order

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K has been designed to make you laugh, as the series’ slapstick humor is one that often verges on the bizarre, and the anime’s core characters are as eccentric as it gets. The anime series centers around Kusuo Saiki, who is a high school student born with incredible psychic abilities.

The humor in Saiki K arises from Saiki’s desire to lead a normal life without meddling powers and his stark inability to do so. After all, the kid possesses the powers of telekinesis, clairvoyance, x-ray vision, and astral projection, to name a few. While these abilities are cool, he is unable to keep them in check when in public but is always able to get out of sticky situations without even trying.

Those around him can be described as airheads, although they are simply kids in high school with their heads in the clouds, unable to parse situations that are steered by Saiki’s abilities. There’s Nendou, one of Saiki’s friends, who literally represents the “no thoughts, head empty” meme, while Kaidou suffers from extreme romanticization of high school life, and so on.

Here’s a comprehensive watch order for Saiki K, in order for you to get the best out of the series.

Saiki K watch order

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K is produced by Egg Firm and J.C.Staff, and the manga series has been created by Shūichi Asō. The reason why the series is so popular is that it reverses the expected tropes of a narrative in which the protagonist is gifted with abilities, as Saiki could wipe out humanity if he wished to, owing to his powers. However, Saiki does not want that, obviously, and instead, finds ways to avoid social interaction, which is impossible for a high school student with a large clique of friends.

Everybody except Saiki is quirky to a T, harboring eccentric ideas about life — including his parents — who are ordinary in the sense that they do not possess the powers he does. Poor Saiki has to not only tolerate this overwhelming snarkiness around him but refrain from unleashing his powers to the point that it becomes obvious that he is not like those around him.

Here’s a guide to the watch order:

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. 2

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Episodes 1-5)

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Final Arc

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened (Episode 6)

A live-action movie adaptation was released in October 2017, starring Kento Yamazaki as Kusuo Saiki, and you can also add that to the list of Saiki K content that you wish to consume.