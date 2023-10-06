Can Kisaki time travel in ‘Tokyo Revengers?’

On Tuesday, Sep. 3, Tokyo Revengers aired the first episode of season 3, and with it came some surprising twists. First off, fans were introduced to a whole slew of new and interesting characters, mostly members of the Tenjiku gang. The gang hails from Yokohama, a city south of the Japanese capital, is led by the intriguing Izana Kurokawa and has welcomed Kisaki Tetta into their ranks as General Chief of Staff soon after he was kicked out of Toman at the end of season 2 for his manipulating hand on the events of the Christmas Showdown.

Episode 1 of this new season also sees protagonist Takemichi Hanagaki wondering whether the series’ main antagonist, Kisaki, shares his ability to time leap and change the events of the past. That’s because, no matter how many times Takemichi manages to change things for the better and prevent some of the other characters’ deaths, he has failed every time to make the future a place in which no one close to him perishes or suffers some tragic twist of fate. So, is the reason Takemichi is failing time and time again because his nemesis Kisaki is also able to interfere with the past? Let’s find out.

Does Kisaki also possess the ability to meddle with the past?

Screengrab via Liden Films

Warning: Spoilers as to Kisaki’s link to time leaping

It was indeed smart of Takemichi – who’s not the brightest bulb in the shed, let’s face it – to think of this possibility. If he’s somehow able to travel 12 years into the past to change things, who’s to say he’s the only one capable of doing so? Other than being the protagonist, Takemichi does not possess anything special that should ensure he’s the sole time leaper in the story, so Kisaki could very well be one too, right? However, this line of thinking is a misdirect, a red herring. Kisaki is not the one who is following Takimichi into the past and turning things for the worse. Well, he’s consistently making things horrible for most of our beloved characters, but that’s not because he too can go back 12 years. Can you imagine if that was the case? Our relatively weak and dumb, but good-hearted protagonist wouldn’t stand a chance.

However, that being said, Kisaki is aware of the concept of time leaping, something which is revealed in the season that is currently airing. If it follows Ken Wakui’s manga faithfully – which it should – this season features a confrontation between the series’ protagonist and antagonist in which they bring up and discuss their knowledge of and connection to time leaping: Takemichi outs himself as a time leaper and Kisaki lets him know that he can’t do the same but he’s aware of the concept and likely knows of someone else who shares the supernatural power.

Who is it then? That’s a question for another time. For now, let the Kanto Incident begin.