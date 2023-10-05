‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 full release schedule and episode count

Rev up your motorcycle engines! The biggest crybaby delinquent, Takemichi Hanagaki, and the Tokyo Manji Gang are back to engage in another gang battle of even more epic proportions this time around with the return of Tokyo Revengers season 3, the anime adaptation of the highly anticipated Tenjiku Arc. The series made its comeback last Tuesday, Oct. 3, and with it came a whole bunch of new and exciting characters, on the Toman side, but mainly members of the rival red uniform-wearing gang of hoodlums, Tenjiku, led by the mysterious Izana Kurokawa.

So, how many episodes can you expect for this season and this arc to include?

‘Tokyo Revengers’ Tuesdays

Screengrab via Liden Films

The series is airing on multiple networks in Japan, as the show’s official site details, and each new episode, which comes out Tuesdays on a weekly basis, can be streamed on most regions on Disney Plus. Depending on your region the new episode may come out in the early hours of Wednesday at most.

Although Crunchyroll aired the first season, Disney+ has taken the reigns and aired the newly released since season 2, which it continues to do this time around. Season 1 was the longest season, at 24 episodes total, with season 3 being 13 just like season 2.

Tokyo Revengers was originally going to air on Saturdays, but it was moved to Tuesdays instead. A fan made a post on Reddit commenting that it may have been to avoid clashing with an arguably even more popular series, Spy x Family, which returns for season 2 on Oct. 7. But most notably, as the Redditor wrote: “whether it was intentional from the studio or not, there’s the fact that episode 5 is gonna be airing…on Bloody. Halloween.” And we all know what happened at an event appropriately titled Bloody Halloween. Fans of the series who are not caught up with Ken Wakui’s manga, surely await to see if the climax of this season’s conflict will be anything like, or go even beyond, the violent incident of Oct. 31, 2005.