Spy x Family’ season 2 episode 1 release date, time, and where to watch

It’s not a drill, I repeat, it’s not a drill: One of the most entertaining (fake) families in all of anime is going to return for season 2 of Spy x Family very soon. You’ll only blink and there will be little Anya with her cotton candy-colored hair and secret psychic powers getting into all kinds of fun and exciting shenanigans, which often have to do with her adoptive parents’ dangerous lines of work: espionage, in the case of Loid (aka Twilight), and assassinations, in the case of Yor (aka Thorn Princess).

Season 1 left us off on the episode in which Twilight comes face to face with his target, the shady but powerful politician who’s the focus of Operation Strix, Donovan Desmond. While the stakes may be incredibly high – and we’re sometimes abruptly reminded of it by the mostly-wholesome series – Spy x Family is not only incredibly comedic at times, but it is also capable of melting your heart with its creative rendition of the found family trope.

So, when can we expect the Forgers to be back for the very first episode of the new season?

Episode 1 of season 2 is nearly upon us

Screengrab via Toho

Crunchyroll announced on Sept. 28 that Spy x Family is coming back on Saturday, Oct. 7, and it will be available on the streaming platform in most territories. This, of course, will be the original subbed version, with dubs like the English one coming at later, still unspecified dates. The TV broadcast of the episode in Japan is scheduled for 11pm JST.

Season 2 is produced by the same two studios that worked together to bring us the colorfully vibrant and richly animated season 1: Cloverworks and Wit Studio. The episode count for this season remains to be revealed but it is possible that it may have the same number of episodes (25) as season 1 or, alternatively, and since there is a movie on the horizon as well, Spy x Family Code: White, this season may well stay at the 11 to 13 episode range.

Either way, fans of the series will be able to stream the first episode on Crunchyroll shortly after its premiere in Japan. It might be possible that season 2 will, likely at a later date, become available on the platforms that already feature season 1, like Disney+ and Hulu, but that remains to be seen.