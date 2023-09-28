‘Spy x Family’ season 2 release date, cast, trailer, plot, and how to watch

Anime’s take on a well-worn — and well loved — premise is putting films like Killers and Mr. and Mrs. Smith to shame.

Spy X Family takes the general concept behind both of the above films, along with countless others, and delivers it with style and skill that’s too often lacking in less well-developed releases. The series follows a spy who goes by “Twilight,” tasked with spying on the leader of the National Unity Party within Ostania. In order to establish a proper alibi, Twilight adopts a false identity and a false family, and presents himself as an easygoing family man to subvert suspicions.

But, unknownst to Twilight, his family is far more than it seems. He was aiming for little more than an unproblematic cover family, but instead got a telepathic daughter, assassin wife, and — eventually — precognitive dog. His attempts to present himself as a run of the mill dad, all while living an enthralling double life, led Spy X Family to almost instant popularity, and quickly earned the series a second season — and a solo film.

Season 2 of Spy X Family was announced in December of 2022, bringing back the same cast and crew — aside from its scriptwriter. Ichirō Ōkouchi, known for projects like Berserk: The Golden Age Arc and Devilman Crybaby, is replacing Kazuhiro Furuhashi for the second season, but everyone else on the crew is set to remain.

Viewers will get their chance to watch Spy X Family‘s second season when it debuts on Oct. 7, 2023. As a perk, the series is already licensed for streaming on Crunchyroll, which should make viewing season 2 an easy and straightforward process for anyone. Fresh episodes will release weekly, following the season’s Oct. 7 debut.

Spy X Family cast

Image via Viz Media

As noted above, the entire cast — and most of the crew — from season 1 will return for season 2 of Spy X Family. That means Japanese viewers, and those who prefer subs over dubs, can expect to hear Takuya Eguchi, Atsumi Tanezaki, Saori Hayami, and Kenichirō Matsuda return to their leading characters, alongside a slew of fan-favorite secondary characters. Kazuhiro Furuhashi, of Hunter x Hunter fame, and Takahiro Harada are set to double-team directorial duties.

On the English side of things, voice actors Alex Organ, Megan Shipman, Natalie Van Sistine, and Tyler Walker will likewise return to their roles as Loid Forger, AKA Twilight, Anya Forger, Yor Forger, and Bond Forger.

Spy X Family season 2 plot

Image via Viz Media

Details about season 2 of Spy X Family are still relatively scarce, but reports claim the season will tackle the manga’s Cruise Adventure arc. That arc sees the family set out on a luxurious cruise, only to have their serene getaway interrupted by Yor and Loid’s enemies.

It also appears poised to dig deeper into the relationship between the fake spouses, and perhaps inch toward some actual romance between the two. We’ll see how that goes for them — relationships are built on trust, after all — but, no matter what happens, we’ll have a great time watching it unfold.