When will the ‘Spy x Family’ movie come out? ‘Spy x Family Code: White’ release date, cast, and more

From the moment Spy x Family‘s first season hit the small screen in April 2022, the anime quickly became a dearly beloved series around the globe. Its huge success introduced a new audience to everyone’s current favorite spy manga, helping it rise up the list of best-selling manga of all time, with around 29 million copies in circulation.

Naturally, Wit Studio and CloverWorks couldn’t let the anime’s hype die down, and before season one even reached a conclusion, a second season was announced, along with an original movie. Roughly four months after the revelation, the animated film finally has an official title, Spy x Family Code: White, which seems perfectly fitting for Agent Twilight’s new mission.

Along with the title announcement, fans were also presented with the movie’s first poster art. In it, we see Loid pointing a gun with a very serious look on his face, as Yor handles her weapon of choice and Anya stands next to Bond, facing the world with a determined expression.

Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks

The Spy x Family movie is scheduled to premiere in Japanese theaters on Dec. 22. The news was first announced at AnimeJapan 2023, one of the biggest anime events in the world, and later confirmed by the series’ official social media accounts. At the time of writing, there’s no information regarding the film’s international premiere or DVD release, but it’s safe to assume it’ll only be a matter of time before those are announced.

Who will star in Code: White?

Image via Wit Studio/CloverWorks

It’s expected that Takuya Eguchi, Saori Hayami, and Atsumi Tanezaki will all reprise their roles from season one, voicing Loid, Yor, and Anya Forger, respectively. The project will be supervised by Tatsuya Endo, the series’ creator, with Ichiro Okouchi responsible for writing the screenplay, and Takashi Katagiri for directing.

Spy x Family fans are understandably excited to find out what new mission the Forgers will have to complete in Code: White, but until the time comes, they can stream the anime on Crunchyroll.