Can Naruto use Wood Style Jutsu?

Wood Release is one of the most powerful abilities in the history of the Naruto universe. This was used famously by the first Hokage Hashirama Senju to imprison many tailed beasts and stop the attack of Madara Uchiha.

This ability is one of the many Kekkei Genkai in Naruto, but, unlike others, it isn’t passed down via bloodline and has only been seen to naturally have occurred in Harhirama. Further Wood Release users in the series have acquired it through a method of using the First Hokage’s cells.

Being the focal character of the series, you may be wondering if Naruto can use this immensely powerful ability. However, the answer isn’t so clear cut.

Can Naruto use Wood Release?

Naruto hasn’t shown that he can use Wood Style Jutsu yet. However, in theory, he may be able to use it, as he boasts Harshirama’s cells from the White Zetsu that was used to repair his arm after his final battle with Sasuke in Naruto Shippuden.

In theory, these cells would grant him the Wood Release in a similar way to how the tailed-beast cells grant him the powers of Magnet Release, Boil Release, and Lava Release. As of now though, Naruto hasn’t used any Wood Release Jutsu in the Naruto Shippuden series or Boruto.

Perhaps with Masashi Kishimoto taking over writing for Boruto, we could see Naruto’s Hashirama cells bought back into the main story especially seeing as Naruto has lost the power of Kuruma, but as of right now, Naruto hasn’t used and may not have the ability to use Wood Release.