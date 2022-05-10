Celebrate the final ‘Attack on Titan’ season with these hanafuda playing cards

There has been plenty of unique Attack on Titan merch over the years but the latest product to arrive is targeted at the show’s older viewers. Charaditional Toy has revealed their playing cards themed after the show to celebrate its final season.

Charaditional’s high-quality Attack on Titan collection are printed onto high-quality card using traditional techniques to provide the most authentic look and feel possible.

The set comes in a wooden box for safe storage and shipping. Each card has its own unique artwork mixing traditional card art with the cast of Attack on Titan. All of the stars of the show are present including the nine titans.

A standard deck of these cards will cost you 3800 yen which is around $30 USD, but those in Japan can purchase themselves the special premium package for 18,000 yen. This product showcases all of the unique cards in a large frame for display purposes.

Sadly, this won’t be shipped overseas so if you’re looking to get one you may need to call on international shipping services.

Alongside the cards, if you pre-order either of these products you’ll receive one of five unique badges. These feature the shows stars Eren Jaeger, Mikasa Ackerman, Armin Arlert, Commander Erwin Smith, and Levi Ackerman. You’ll be given a random one of these badges with your order so there is no way to know exactly who you’ll get.

Pre-orders for these Charaditional Attack on Titan cards are now live and shipping is expected to take place in June.