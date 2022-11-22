‘If you think what you’ve seen is intense, crazy, funny, and wild, you haven’t seen anything yet’: ‘Chainsaw Man’ cast tease more madness to come

Chainsaw Man has taken the world by storm since its premiere in October. The series was dubbed as the most highly anticipated anime series this fall. With six episodes already out in the Japanese dub, and four in the English dub, fans are keen to see what happens next when each new episode drops each week. But if you think what we already saw was crazy already, then you better hold on to your seats as you’ve seen nothing yet.

We Got This Covered spoke with Ryan Colt Levy and Reagan Murdock, the English voice actors for Denji and Aki Hayakawa in Chainsaw Man. Both cast members expressed excitement for the series teasing that there is more to come in season one and that what we’ve currently seen is just the beginning.

“If you think that what you’ve seen is intense, crazy, funny, and wild, you haven’t seen anything yet” “This is going to be something that will make you feel a lot of things. Even if it goes beyond season one, it’s going to get even crazier. I can’t wait for all of you to see what direction the story take.”

Having already read the manga before his involvement in the series, Levy was aware that there was hype for the anime adaptation. Rather than being worried about if the show would succeed or if it will be faithful to the source material, he says that the early teases “elevated” his perceptions of what an adaptation could do and achieve.

“I was just excited about it. Even just as fans, we had these early teases of the PV and everything years ago at this point. Just seeing the way that Mappa was going to approach it. It elevated what I even thought an adaptation could be in my mind and it excited to see where it could go.”

Meanwhile, Murdoch shared his earlier feelings when he learned he was going to be involved in the series. Having a stage this large was daunting at first for the star, but fortunately, he instead took an optimistic approach.

“At first, I was absolutely terrified. I never been a part of anything remotely this big before. The weight of those expectations was absolutely crushing on me… I had to kinda come to terms with the fact ‘it’s not about me, it’s not about people looking at me, it’s about getting the opportunity to be part of something that many people resonated with and are so passionate about.’”

So what can fans expect for the remainder of season one? Levy and Murdock didn’t share plenty of information since they didn’t want to spoil the show for the fans. But both agreed that we can expect more character dynamics between Denji, Aki, and their new roommate and ally, Power. Levy described the trio’s friendship as something unique and that fans will be surprised by how it plays out throughout the series.

Murdock also added to this statement by stating that throughout each scene, these characters challenge Aki, and the same can be said for the other leads. Fans of the show are to expect a greater bond and connection that these characters have, despite their differences.

“Denji challenges something about Aki [in] every single scene they’re in. He has constructed this idea of himself that he has to be in control because he has this very fundamental fear of loss. And he is so fixated on keeping himself together… And Denji, and to an extent, Power also, keep drawing his emotional outbursts out of him, in a way just forcibly taking him out of that shell, breaking down those walls that he’s constructed around his heart. It’s a beautiful thing to watch there”

Chainsaw Man is not just a show about demon hunters fighting demons. It’s also a show where we see different characters learn to cooperate with each other since they’re part of this experimental unit made by Makima. It’s a series that mixes action-packed scenes with complicated friendships, both in and outside of work. Fans can expect all of that to develop as more episodes come out throughout the next few weeks.

If you want to check out Chainsaw Man, both the English and Japanese dubs of the show are available to stream on Crunchyroll.