‘Chainsaw Man’ opening theme has gathered millions of views in less than 24 hours and we can see why

After a long wait, fans finally have their first glimpse of Chainsaw Man with episode one now available to stream online, and it seems that they are loving it.

The anime adaption of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s manga went live less than 24 hours ago and already its opening theme has racked up more than three million listens on YouTube.

Including original animation starring the characters of the show, the opening showcases a variety of nods to classic film including movies that fans will know and love. Accompanying these visuals is an upbeat track from artist Kenshi Yonezu called Kick Back.

Since it was released, fans have scoured each scene putting together all of the easter eggs that can be found in the opening. These were compiled by Twitter user Yuyucow and shared to social media.

Shingo Yamashita brought out Chainsaw Man's spirit with his opening. The barrage of references to memorable shots from all types of films doesn't just sum up Tatsuki Fujimoto's love of cinema & influences, but also matches his constant non-sequitur turns with an eclectic sequence

It isn’t just the opening theme that is getting traction. Similarly, the show’s closing theme has wracked up over one million views on YouTube. This clip features a song aptly called Chainsaw Blood from the artist Vaundy.

While these themes appear to have been a highlight amongst fans, between them was an action-packed episode that introduced the world and characters of Chainsaw Man to many for the first time.

The manga that first launched in 2018 might be far into its run, now the anime is just getting started giving a whole new audience a way to experience this adventure.

If you haven’t yet had the chance to check out the debut episode of the show, Chainsaw Man episode one is streaming on Crunchyroll right now.