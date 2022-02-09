The votes are in, and the winners of the Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards have just been announced. Following nominations and fan voting in January, the streaming platform today announced the awards for everything from Best Director to Best Boy in the anime industry last year.

Getting right to it, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 beat out 86 -Eighty Six-, Jujutsu Kaisen’s second cour, Odd Taxi, Ranking of Kings, and Sonny Boy for Anime of the Year.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba came away with the most awards (four) for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and its serialized Mugen Train Arc. As the bestselling anime film of all time, the movie unsurprisingly came away with the award for Best Film, beating out Belle, Evangelion 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, Josee, the Tiger and the Fish, Shirobako the Movie, and Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop.

Check out a full list of the winners below.

Crunchyroll’s 2022 Anime Awards Winners

Anime of the Year — Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1

Best Film — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train

Best Boy — Bojji (Ranking of Kings)

Best Girl — Nobara Kugisaki (Jujutsu Kaisen cour two)

Best Protagonist — Odokawa (Odd Taxi)

Best Antagonist — Erem Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1)

Best Fight Scene — Yuji Itadori & Aoi Todo vs. Hanami (Jujutsu Kaisen cour two)

Best Director — Baku Kinoshita (Odd Taxi)

Best Animation — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Character Design — Tadashi Hiramatsu (Jujutsu Kaisen cour two)

Best Score — Yuki Kajiura and ‎Go Shiina (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc)

Best VA Performance (Japanese) — Yuki Kaji as Eren Jaeger (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1)

Best VA Performance (English) — David Wald as Ainosuke Shindo / Adam (SK8 the Infinity)

Best Opening Sequence — Boku no sensou — Music Shinse Kamattecan, Storyboard and Direction Yuichiro Hayashi (Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1)

Best Ending Sequence — Shirogane — Music LiSA, Art and Animation Direction: Tomonori Sudo (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc)

Best Action — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc

Best Comedy — Komi Can’t Communicate

Best Drama — To Your Eternity

Best Romance — Horimiya

Best Fantasy — That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (season two)

While there were disappointments all around — The Heike Story wasn’t even nominated, mind you — we can all rest easier knowing Bojji got his rightful accolade as everyone’s undisputed Best Boy.