Anime fans are incredibly excited about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. The latest installment in the legendary Dragon Ball franchise that started all the way back in 1986, this film was released on June 11th in Japan, and fans have been keen to learn when the film will make its way to America. Today, they finally got their answer.

Today Crunchyroll and Toei Animation announced the film’s international release date and several more members of the English voice cast. In the announcement, Crunchyroll and Toei said that the film will be landing in Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America on August 18th. Then, the day after, August 19th, the United States, Canada, Ireland, and the UK will get the movie. Several other territories are also getting the film on one of these two dates.

They also confirmed that the film will be shown in “more than 2300” theaters in America. The announcement also confirmed that the movie will be shown in selected IMAX theaters, indicating that this will be a vast and easily accessible release, fitting a franchise with the prestige of Dragon Ball. Tickets for the American and Canadian showings will become available for pre-order on July 22nd, meaning fans will have plenty of time to plan and book their seats.

The announcement also included some updates about the English voice cast. It confirmed that Zach Aguilar will be taking the role of Dr. Hedo, Charles Martinet will be voicing Magenta, Jason Marnocha will play Carmine, Aleks Le plays the part of Gamma 1, and Zeno Robinson plays Gamma 2.

This means the currently confirmed English voice cast is:

Son Gohan – Kyle Hebert

Son Goku – Sean Schemmel

Son Goten – Robert McCollum

Piccolo – Christopher R. Sabat

Bulma – Monica Rial

Vegeta – Christopher R. Sabat

Krillin – Sonny Strait

Trunks – Eric Vale

Videl – Kara Edwards

Pan – Jeannie Tirado

Dr. Hedo – Zach Aguilar

Gamma 1 – Aleks Le

Gamma 2 – Zeno Robinson

Magenta – Charles Martinet

Carmine – Jason Marnocha

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is described by Toei Animation as: