The company will simulcast the series internationally and already has six foreign language dubs planned.

Anime distributor Crunchyroll announced today it will stream studio MAPPA’s highly-anticipated anime adaptation of Chainsaw Man later this year.

In a press release, Crunchyroll announced the highly anticipated adaptation of Tatsuki Fujimoto’s award winning shonen manga Chainsaw Man will stream via simulcast around the world with dubs in English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German. It did not provide a firmer release window for the premiere.

Crunchyroll’s chief content officer Asa Suehira said in a press release the company is excited to distribute the series:

“With dark humor, dynamic characters and a sharp story, Chainsaw Man is one of the most anticipated new series this year, and we are wickedly excited to bring it to fans on the Crunchyroll service. Anime fans will be up all night thinking about the spectacular visuals and high-octane action.”

Along with the announcement, Crunchyroll shared the existing teaser trailer from MAPPA on its YouTube channel.

Chainsaw Man will be the directorial debut of Ryu Nakayama, who is joined by screenwriter Hiroshi Seko (Mob Psycho 100) and character designer Kazutaka Sugiyama (Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation). The series features a separate artist for Devil Design, staffed by Kiyotaka Oshiyama (Space Dandy). A Silent Voice composer Kensuke Ushio is providing music.

Chainsaw Man debuted in Weekly Shōnen Jump in 2018, where it quickly grew in popularity. The sequel was the second major serialization of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto (Fire Punch). The manga is planned to resume this summer in Shōnen Jump+ following a nearly two year hiatus.

The original Chainsaw Man manga is published in English by VIZ Media on the Shonen Jump app.