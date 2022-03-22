Crunchyroll announced today that its Spring 2022 lineup will feature 50 new titles, the largest slate in the streaming platform’s history. The expanded lineup follows Funimation’s brand and catalog merger, which began last month.

While Funimation titles continue to migrate to the service and existing releases receive updates, all new series and seasons licensed by the Sony-owned companies will be released solely on Crunchyroll. In addition to new seasons and shows, several ongoing series will continue to get new episodes throughout the spring.

Spring Releases

Legend of the Galactic Heroes: Die Neue These Season 3 — Now Streaming

Estab Life: Great Escape — March 23

Science Fell in Love, So I Tried to Prove It Season 2 — April 1

Mahjong Soul Pon☆ — April 1

Fanfare of Adolescence — April 2

Love All Play — April 2

Build Divide #FFFFFF (Code White)- — April 2

Magia Record: Puella Magi Madoka Magica Side Story Final Season — April 3

Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs — April 3

Tomodachi Game — April 5

The Rising of Shield Hero Season 2 — April 6

The Greatest Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical Nobody — April 6

Skeleton Knight in Another World — April 7

The Dawn of the Witch — April 7

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Season 3 — April 8

Date A Live Season 4 — April 8

Dance Dance Danseur — April 8

Love After World Domination — April 8

Spy x Family — April 9

Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie — April 9

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki — April 9

Aoashi — April 9

Don’t Hurt Me, My Healer! April 10

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 — April 11

A Couple of Cuckoos — April 11

Winter 2022 Continued Releases