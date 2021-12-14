Attack on Titan is gearing up to launch the final part of season four in 2022, but in the meantime, anime streaming service Crunchyroll is urging fans to binge back through the previous three and half seasons with a new action-packed promotional trailer.

In the “Appetite Dark” trailer currently running as an ad on the service, you can check out a montage of some of the most graphic kills at the hands of Titans from the series.

There doesn’t appear to be any new footage in this 45-second ad, but footage from all previous seasons of the series highlights its most explosive moments.

Attack on Titan first aired in 2013, and while there have been some big gaps between seasons in the past, season four will be airing in two parts, with the first dropping earlier this year and the last set arriving in early 2022.

Season four will be the final season of the series and will round out the story that finished with its manga earlier this year, but there is a ton more action and plenty of twists along the way.

If you’ve yet to check out Attack on Titan, then there is no better time to do so than now. The entire series is streaming in full on Crunchyroll with a free or premium membership.

The series’ final episodes will begin airing on Jan. 9 and continue into early 2022. So you’ve still got plenty of time to binge through the initial offerings before then.