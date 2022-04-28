‘Death Note’ Director Tetsurō Araki’s Latest Film, ‘Bubble,’ Is Now on Netflix

Veterans of 'Attack on Titan,' 'Death Note,' and other big hitters joined together to create an original feature, now on Netflix.

Tetsurō Araki’s Bubble is now available to stream on Netflix today. The latest feature film from the director of hugely popular TV and film series including Death Note and Attack on Titan features a compelling original story and animation from Wit Studio, the studio behind acclaimed series like Attack on Titan, Ranking Kings, and Spy x Family.

The credentials don’t end there, though. Bubble’s original screenplay was written by Puella Magi Madoka Magica co-creator Gen Urbochi, and Death Note veteran Takeshi Obata contributed to the film as character designer. The original score was created by Attack on Titan and Kill la Kill composer Hiroyuki Sawano.

To celebrate the release day, Netflix Anime’s YouTube channel shared an AMV featuring a remix of the film’s opening theme, “Bubble,” by TeddyLoid. The original song is performed by Eve, featuring Uta’s Japanese voice actress Riria who also performs the film’s ending theme, “Jaa ne, Mata ne.”

Bubble’s original story is set in a fantastic post-apocalyptic Tokyo, abandoned by all but a few loner teens who use parkour to navigate the treacherous, flooded landscape. In teams of five, they face off in a sport called battlekour, a competitive parkour challenge formed out of their survival.

The film was released with an English language dub. Emi Lo (Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU) makes her theatrical debut as the voice of Uta alongside the voice of Tanjiro Kamado himself, Zach Aguilar as Hibiki, two protagonists, and likely lovers. Other English voice actors include Jeannie Tirado as a younger Hibiki, Erica Lindbeck as Makoto, Keith Silverstein as Shin, Robbie Daymond as Kai, Laura Stahl as Usagi, Kyle McCarley as Denka Ninja, Cristina Vee as Undertaker, and Chris Jae Alex as Kantō Mad Lobster.

Bubble debuted internationally in Berlin in February, and will soon hit Japanese theaters next month. You can stream the film on Netflix today.