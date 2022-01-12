‘Demon Slayer’ fans can finally buy merch without paying import costs

Ufotable, the studio behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Fate/Zero, God Eater, and more announced today that it will open up the company’s web store, which sells anime merchandise, for international shipping.

In a statement published on the new global webshops website and shared on Twitter, Ufotable said:

Our original merchandise is created from the ideas of the main staff who were actually involved in the animation production at ufotable. The products include special illustrations that were drawn by them. Like with our animation, we have taken special care making our merchandise.

Ufotable is somewhat unique in designing and selling merch for its own series. The studio also operates themed cafes, like the Tales of Arise collaboration cafe. The studio animated the JRPGs cutscenes and has worked on other games like Code Vein, Tales of Zestiria, and games based on its filmography.

The studio’s cafe and merch were also at the center of company founder and president Hikaru Kondo’s recent tax evasion trial, where he was found guilty of (and admitted to) breaking the Corporation Tax Act and Consumption Tax Act by withholding income from Ufotable merchandise and cafes over a three-year period.

Currently, Ufotable is shipping to the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. Ufotable said it “would like to gradually expand the shipping areas in the future and deliver to as many people as possible.”

However, the new global webshop will not offer the full range of merchandise available in Japan. The first items added to the new storefront are, unsurprisingly, Demon Slayer paraphernalia, including stationery, posters, and acrylic figures. “It is a small step,” Ufotable says, “but we would like to continue adding other works to the shop in the future as well.”