‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ is going to make someone very rich, so when does it release?

Demon Slayer fans everywhere are on course to sob many a familiar sob before long, now that the anime has finally caught up to the Infinity Castle arc. Indeed, with Tanjiro and the Hashira having fallen into Muzan’s eponymous lair following his peculiar attack on Ubuyashiki, the Demon Slayer calendar will be loaded with bloodbaths from here on out.

But these stakes won’t be rolling out on the small screen; as rumor suggested, the Infinity Castle arc of Demon Slayer will be split into a trilogy of movies, all of which have secured a global theatrical release thanks to the combined efforts of Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment.

To say that the Demon Slayer Corps’ finest (and most tragic) hour is being put on an unprecedented pedestal is an understatement, but when will we all be able to drink in such an event—complete with Ufotable’s legendary animation—on the big screen?

At the time of writing, there is no confirmed release date for any of the entries in the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle film trilogy. Suffice to say, however, that this information appearing on the Sony Pictures calendar will be a delectable payday for the company.

The first Demon Slayer movie, Mugen Train, nabbed over $500 million at the worldwide box office, and while the haul of subsequent films To the Swordsmith Village and To the Hashira Training paled in comparison, those lower numbers can be chalked up to the latter two being compilation films (i.e. half of each of those films were just reruns of the corresponding current season’s finale, followed by the next season’s first episode). And while Mugen Train‘s story was eventually adapted to the anime series, that wouldn’t happen for a whole other year, and so the film was the only thing carrying the Demon Slayer story forward in a meaningful way for a time, hence why so many went to go see it.

The Infinity Castle film trilogy, meanwhile, looks to be the only form that the manga arc’s adaptation will take, and given that this is the climax of the entire series, Demon Slayer fans old and new will no doubt be lining right up for this. Enjoy that box office record while you can, Mugen Train.

