‘Demon Slayer’ is getting a third season, the Swordsman Village Arc

Demon Slayer fans have finally got the epic finale to the show’s second season and now it has been confirmed that the hit has been renewed for a third.

Along with the conclusion of the Entertainment District Arc, the Swordsmith Village Arc has been revealed, but as of right now there is no release date.

As the teaser indicates, the Swordsman Village Arc will shine the spotlight on the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Love Hashira Misuri Kanroji. Unlike the Mugen Train Arc, the Swordsman Village Arc will be only a complete season instead of a movie.

The story of this arc is adapted from the manga material written by creator Koyoharu Gotouge. The season will be directed again by Haruo Sotozaki who worked on multiple episodes of the original season and directed animation on the film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Trai.

Right now, key art for the season is the only thing that has been revealed to fans, with no further info on how many episodes the season will consist of nor when fans could expect to see it premiere.

#NEWS The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc!



[STAFF]

Original Story: Koyoharu Gotoge (JUMP COMICS / SHUEISHA)

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character Design: Akira Matsushima

Animation Production: @ufotable pic.twitter.com/nmSamYTOdy — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) February 13, 2022

If you want to experience the story of Demon Slayer in its entirety then you can check out this Arc and more by reading the manga.

For those who’d prefer to stick to the anime, you can check out seasons one and two in full on your usual anime streaming outlets.