‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 premiere now available

Demon Slayer fans rejoice. The second season of the popular shonen battle anime continues in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc. The hour-long special premiere of the Entertainment District Arc is now available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation, delighting fans with a new OP by the Japanese pop singer Aimer.

The OP prominently features the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui, who has a more prominent role in the upcoming arc, and introduces viewers to his three wives Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru. All of them are already stealing the hearts of Demon Slayer fans.

AIMER FOR THE LATEST KIMETSU NO YAIBA OPENING IS EVERYTHING I NEEDED, AMAZING CHOICE AND AMAZING SONG



ALSO UZUI TENGEN LOOKS INCREDIBLE THANK YOU UFOTABLE pic.twitter.com/fPBcimhblP — Atsu (@AsianGuyStream) December 6, 2021

PETITION TO MAKE ME YOUR 4TH WIFE UZUI TENGEN pic.twitter.com/aOBpaSz14q — erin⁷ (@vantaemiluvs) December 5, 2021

I AM FED pic.twitter.com/Ge8q3ilRiE — Daily Tengen @ HAPPY UZUI DAY! 💎 (@DailyTengen) December 6, 2021

The new arc brings Ufotable’s adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga into new territory. The first part of season one was a seven-episode serialization of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train. Both the film and serialization are available to stream on Crunchyroll and Funimation. The two services will continue to stream the rest of the season after its weekly Sunday broadcast in Japan.

While Demon Slayer’s first season and sequel movie have received dubs, there’s no word yet on when the Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc will receive their own dubs.

The Demon Slayer manga concluded its run in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2020 at 23 volumes. The Entertainment District arc is only the eighth of 11 arcs in the original manga, so fans of the series have much more to look forward to.