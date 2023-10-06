Does ‘I’m in Love with the Villainess’ have a manga?

I’m in Love with the Villainess has already premiered its first anime season, and while it may not be everyone’s cup of tea, it’s a breath of fresh air compared to other isekai series of 2023. It likely won’t top the ranking of best Yuri anime ever, no, but it’s still a worthwhile watch for those who wish to see more queer representation in the isekai genre.

As we know all too well by now, though, not all anime get to have their stories told in full. It’s understandable in an industry such as this, with so much content to explore and new series getting released day in and day out. Unless it’s a smashing success with audiences — like your typical shonen hits — new seasons of your favorite anime are never guaranteed. Perhaps because of that, many folks resort to manga. (Or maybe they simply cannot wait for however long it might take to see the story unfold on screen.)

Whatever the reason may be, I’m in Love with the Villainess‘ anime debut has gotten viewers interested in checking out the source material. Now, the only thing standing in the way is figuring out if the series even has one.

Is I’m in Love with the Villainess based on a manga?

Image via Platinum Vision

I’m in Love with the Villainess is actually based on Inori’s light novel series of the same name, so if you want to dive into the source material, that’s what you should start reading. If light novels aren’t really your thing, though, you’re in luck because this series received a manga adaptation.

The I’m in Love with the Villainess manga is also penned by Inori, with Aonoshimo doing all the illustration work. It began serialization in 2020 in the Comic Yuri Hime magazine and is currently ongoing, much like its cooking spin-off I’m in Love with the Villainess: Maid’s Kitchen.

How to read the I’m in Love with the Villainess manga in English

Image via Platinum Vision

The manga has been licensed by Seven Seas Entertainment and the only way to read it legally in English is to buy it either in print or digital version. To do so, you can head over to the publisher’s website, where you’ll find all the volumes of the manga currently available for purchase, then select a retailer or digital platform of your choosing.

You can also cut the middle man and simply go directly to online stores such as Amazon, Nook, and Google Play to place your order. Whatever option you end up choosing, you’ll likely be highly entertained by the I’m in Love with the Villainess manga. It’s a treat.