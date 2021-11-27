Does Levi Ackerman Die In Attack on Titan?

Ever since the conclusion of the first part of Season 4, fans of Attack on Titan have wondered if Levi Ackerman died in the arms of Commander Hange. The scene itself was quite harrowing as the strongest soldier of humanity was faced with killing his own unit after they were all turned into Titans; only to get caught in an explosion and seemingly blown to bits thanks to the orchestrated plans of the Beast Titan Zeke Jaeger.

Of course, now that the manga’s serialization is over, most fans of the manga already know how Levi’s story ends, but those who only follow the anime will have to wait until next year to see what happens to their favorite Titan Slayer.

Currently, a short teaser trailer for Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 2 has making its rounds and in it, fans are returned to that scene where Hange was bent over a bloodied and barely breathing Levi in despair; leading anime fans to believe does the captain may not survive the explosion and may be dead shortly after the 4th season gets underway. But does he really die?

The answer is no. Though the teaser trailer does convey the sense that Levi is pretty much on his deathbed, the captain eventually survives. However, from that point on, Levi’s no longer the same character we once knew.

In the manga, Levi is forced to spend the rest of his time for the rest of the story in a wheelchair. Bandaged up and missing a few fingers, Levi becomes a war-torn vet who can only spectate alongside Gabi, Falco, and Onyankopon as events continue to unfold. Does that mean that Levi is out of the fight for good? Maybe, maybe not. But either way, if you’re looking to find out, you’re going to have to wait until the series returns next year with the second part of Season 4.

So When Does Attack On Titan Return?

Right now, the second part of Attack on Titan’s fourth season is scheduled to premiere on January 9th 2022. For fans looking to catch up, you can currently watch the previous three seasons on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. And if you absolutely can’t wait for the anime to find out the fate of Eren and the others, you can always read the manga online for free. Fair warning though, don’t assume you already know what’s about to happen, because the manga is definitely going to psych you out a couple of times near the end of the series.