Does Naruto Ever Become Hokage?

The extremely popular anime series Naruto was many anime fans’ gateway into the style of animation. Following a young boy called Naruto Uzumaki on his journey to become the leader of the Leaf Village, or the Homage, there is plenty of action to take in over the course of the show.

Much of this action gets in the way of Naruto’s goal, and for good reason. Much of the series’ plot, whether it be the original Naruto or Naruto Shippuden, revolves around greater threats to shinobi life and dealings between villages outside of the Leaf.

With so much going on all around the shinobi world, becoming Hokage takes a back seat for a lot of the series, leaving some fans to question whether or not Naruto ever becomes Hokage.

Does Naruto become Hokage?

Yes, Naruto Uzumaki does eventually become Hokage. However, this takes place after the events of Naruto Shippuden, closer to the events of the sequel series, Boruto.

If you’re looking to watch the exact moment when Naruto becomes the leader of the Leaf Village, you can check it out thanks to an OVA that was released. It takes place after the events of Shippuden.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Naruto achieves this goal given his immense power and the fact that assuming the position has always been his ultimate goal in the series. One thing that did surprise fans was the fact that after the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden, Kakashi was crowned Hokage for 13 years before Naruto finally inherited the position.