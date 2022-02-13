Naruto is a show with a massive range of unique abilities distributed among its characters, depending on their origins. Some of the most powerful abilities come in the form of Kekkei Genkai.

Kekkei Genkai are bloodline abilities passed down, which allows users to control specific nature chakra and gain access to a range of unique Jutsu. There are more than 30 unique versions of Kekkei Genkai in the series with some of the most popular being the Sharingan and Rinnegan.

While Naruto is the main character of the series, his Kekkei Genkai status isn’t clearly stated and it can be a little confusing if you haven’t completed Naruto Shippuden.

Does Naruto have Kekkei Genkai abilities?

Naruto wasn’t born with any Kekkei Genkai abilities, but he did gain access to three of these during the Fourth Great Ninja War arc close to the conclusion of Naruto Shippuden.

The three Kekkei Genkai powers that Naruto has gained access to are Magnet Release, Lava Release, and Boil release. These powers were all learned thanks to the tailed beasts lending their powers to Naruto during the battle.

Naruto’s Magnet Release power, which came from the one-tails chakra, allows him to magnetize objects with his chakra. Boil Release is another ability that Naruto gained from the five-tails, which allows him to emit chakra infused with steam from his body and melt objects. Finally, the four-tails chakra allows Naruto to use the Lava Release, which as the name implies allows him to mix lava with his chakra for attacks.

We know that Naruto still possesses some of the tailed-beasts chakras from after the war, as he is seen using some of these powers during the events of Boruto.