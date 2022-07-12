One of the more recent Shonnen hits, Black Clover, has enticed fans with its fun story and unique character and among these Captain Yami has become a fan favorite.

The Captain of the Black Bulls, Yami Sukehiro is one of the most prominent figures in the series and someone that the main protagonist Asta looks up to. Given this significance it’s no surprise fans are wondering about his fate.

While nothing is for certain, here’s all the information currently available about whether or not Yami is dead right now in Black Clover.

Does Yami die in Black Clover?

Image via Funimation

Right now in the Black Clover manga Yami Sukehiro is not dead. While he has been in some extremely competitive fights, Yami has managed to pull through with the help of his allies and remains healthy going into the story’s final arc.

Of course, from here the fate of the Black Bulls captain is still up in the air. It was announced by creator Yuuki Tabata that the series will enter its final stages and after a three-month break will return with the closing chapters.

There is a possibility that Yami could be killed in this final arc, but fans tend to believe that he will remain alive through the conclusion of the show.

As for the anime, Black Clover’s anime run has come to an end and at the point where the show left off, Yami was very much alive.

While there are no plans announced to do so, there is always a possibility that Black Clover’s anime could return to finish the manga story so stay up to date with this for more news on Yami’s fate.