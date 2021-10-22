Here’s Every Upcoming Anime Announced For Netflix

Netflix‘s lineup of original anime has quickly grown over the last few years, showing how mainstream the genre has become in America. And the growth of Netflix’s anime collection doesn’t seem to be showing any signs of stopping either, as the company has released information about several upcoming anime series, from those planned for release in 2022 to those with no currently announced release date.

So if you’re curious about what is coming to the service, here is a complete list of all of Netflix’s currently announced anime.

Confirmed For 2022

Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas

Release: 2022

Production: TBA

Netflix Exclusive

When Zack Snyder released Army Of The Dead on Netflix in 2021, everyone expected there to be sequels and spin-offs because the show presented a world with plenty of gripping stories to tell.

Few expected an anime spin-off. However, that is what Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas will be. According to Netflix’s announcement, this series will be a prequel to the movie, chronicling the fall of Las Vegas to the zombie horde, focusing on Scott Ward as he tries to evacuate as many civilians as possible. Several of the movie’s actors, including Dave Bautista, will be lending their voices to this anime.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Release: 2022

Production: Studio Trigger

Netflix Original

Based on 2020’s highly controversial videogame Cyberpunk 2077, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners takes viewers back to Night City to tell a whole new story.

According to press releases, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will follow a street kid trying to survive the harsh world of the future where body modification and invasive technology are commonplace. To do this, our protagonist must become an Edgerunner, a mercenary who works for the highest bidder.

What has fans excited is this show’s staff. The series will be animated by Studio Trigger, the studio behind legendary anime like Little Witch Academia, SSSS.Dynazenon, Kill la Kill and Promare. Hiroyuki Imaishi will be directing with help from Masahiko Otsuka. The screenplay was adapted by Yoshiki Usa and Masahiko Otsuka.

Drifting Home

Release: 2022

Production: Studio Colorido

Netflix Original

Studio Colorido’s previous two anime movies, A Whisker Away and Penguin Highway, have been big hits, so fans are very excited for Drifting Home.

Directed by Hiroyasu Ishida and written by Hayashi Mori, the film will follow Kosuke and his friends. When they visit an old abandoned mansion on a hot summer day, these friends find themselves teleported to the middle of a seemingly endless ocean, forcing them to find a way back to their world.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 [Season 2]

Release: 2022

Production: Production I.G

Netflix Original

Ghost In The Shell is a legendary franchise created by Masamune Shirow. First debuting as a manga in 1989, the franchise has spawned countless spin-offs and side stories over its long and storied history.

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 is set in the Stand Alone Complex continuity. It takes place in the year 2045 after an event called the Simultaneous Global Default devalued all paper currency. This crisis leads to the world’s biggest four nations entering an eternal war to keep their economies afloat. Members of the Public Security Section 9 form a mercenary group called GHOST, hoping to profit from this war, but they soon find themselves in something much bigger.

Season 1 hit Netflix in 2020, and while its decision to use CGI animation was controversial at the time, many fans loved the new storyline.

Kotaro Lives Alone

Release: Q2 2022

Studio: Liden Films

Netflix Exclusive

Based on the manga written and illustrated by Mami Tsumura that first launched in 2015, Kotaro Lives Alone tells the story of Shin Karino, a manga writer. Perpetually single, Karino lives in an apartment complex that doesn’t allow children. However, when a young child named Kotaro Sato turns up at Karino’s door, he finds that the child lives on his own in a nearby apartment.

Both the manga and a live-action version of the series have proved popular, so it was only a matter of time before this series got the anime treatment.

Spriggan

Release: 2022

Production: David Production

Netflix Original

Initially set for release on Netflix this year but pushed back until next year, Spriggan is an adaptation of Hiroshi Takashige’s manga from 1989. While the manga did get a film version in 2001, it hasn’t ever had an anime series before, making this quite the milestone.

In the last years of the Cold War, strange artifacts called OOPArts are uncovered. This discovery sets off a secret war between several factions who want the objects for themselves. However, it is up to the Spriggans, the elite private army of the ARCAM Corporation, to prevent these objects from being used for evil.

Thermae Romae Novae

Release: 2022

Production: TBA

Netflix Original

Based on the manga series by Mari Yamazaki, Thermae Romae Novae follows Lucius, a Roman architect who struggles to come up with good ideas. When he finds a tunnel that transports him to a bathhouse in future Japan, Lucius decides to bring modern knowledge to his own time.

Directed by Tetsuya Tatamitani and written by Yūichirō Momose, this will be the second anime version of this popular manga.

Ultraman [Season 2]

Release: Spring 2022

Production: Production I.G.

Netflix Original

Based on the legendary tokusatsu franchise that first launched in 1966, the first season of this anime debuted in 2019. It is based on the Ultraman manga by Tomohiro Shimoguchi, which acted as a sequel to the original Ultraman series.

According to reports, this new season will follow Shinjoro as he teams up with several brand new Ultraman heroes (as well as a few legendary ones) to fight an alien threat that may endanger Earth.

Announced But No Current Release Date

Beat & Motion

Release: TBA

Studio: TBA

Netflix Original

Written by Naoki Fujita, this manga was the winner of Shonen Jump Plus’ Million Tag contest, which saw manga creators face off against each other. Part of the prize package was an anime adaptation courtesy of Netflix.

Little is known about the anime right now, aside from the fact that Netflix has promised it.

Blood of Zeus [Season 2]

Release: TBA

Production: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Original

Blood Of Zeus season 1 quickly became a smash hit when it was released in 2020, and fans are desperate for the second season.

The series is set in the world of Greek mythology. The first season saw Heron, the demigod son of Zeus, trying to save Olympus and Earth from a supernatural threat.

Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix

Release: TBA

Production: Bobbypills

Netflix Original

An anime based on the Blood Dragon spin-off of the popular Far Cry series. Captain Laserhawk follows Dolf Lazerhawk, a cyborg supersoldier who fights against oppression in a hyper-neon dystopian world.

Expect a lot of over-the-top action and a slew of ’80s and ’90s references when this finally hits Netflix.

Devil May Cry

Release: TBA

Studio: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Original

Based on the popular and best-selling videogame franchise of the same name. So far, little has been announced. However, in an interview with TechRaptor, producer Adi Shankar said that the scripts were done, and production should start in early 2022.

Dota: Dragon’s Blood [Season 2]

Release: TBA

Production: Studio Mir

Netflix Original

Based on the ever-popular MOBA game, Dota: Dragon’s Blood followed Davion the Dragon Knight, who finds himself having to track down and defeat the Terrorblade, a monster who wishes to kill all of the world’s dragons so it can eat their souls.

Exception

Release: TBA

Production: Tatsunoko Production, 5 Inc.

Netflix Original

Announced at Netflix’s TUDUM event, Exception is going to be a space horror anime. Its story is written by legendary horror writer Hirotaka Adachi, and the show will feature character designs by Final Fantasy’s Yoshitaka Amano.

Lady Napoleon

Release: TBA

Production: Zero-G

Netflix Original

Directed by Noriaki Akitaya and written by Shin Kibayashi, Lady Napoleon follows Sophie. Sophie is a distant descendant of Napoleon and the leader of the Lady Napoleon organization. This organization has one goal, world domination. To make this plan a reality, Sophie must travel the world and find three treasures left by Napoleon.

Pacific Rim: The Black [Season 2]

Release: TBA

Production: Polygon Pictures

Netflix Original

Co-written by Greg Johnson and Craig Kyle, Pacific Rim: The Black is based on Guillermo del Toro’s Pacific Rim movie series. Set in Australia, it sees siblings Taylor and Hayley Travis trying to find their parents using a training Jaeger called the Atlas Destroyer, all while dealing with Kaiju and other survivors.

Record of Ragnarok [Season 2]

Release: TBA

Production: Graphinica

Netflix Original

Based on the manga written by Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui, Record Of Ragnarok is set in a world where the gods have given humanity one last chance to prove itself. To do so, they’ve set up a tournament where 13 humans from across history must fight 13 gods in duels to the death. However, each human is given a Valkyrie that can turn into a powerful weapon to even the odds.

The second season was effectively guaranteed as the first season did really well, and there is plenty more from the manga to cover.

Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure

Release: TBA

Production: Dwarf Studio

Netflix Original

The sequel to 2020’s sleeper hit Rilakkuma and Kaoru, Rilakkuma’s Theme Park Adventure sees the popular San-X character embark on a brand new stop-motion adventure. Rilakkuma, Korilakkuma, Kiiroitori, and Kaoru go and visit a soon-to-be-closed theme park where they meet new people, have fun, and explore.

The series will again be written by Takashi Sumita and Makoto Ueda, and Mikako Tabe will be returning to voice Rilakkuma’s human friend Koru.

Skull Island

Release: TBA

Production: Powerhouse Animation

Netflix Original

Based on the iconic King Kong monster found in the Legendary Pictures films, Skull Island will dive into King Kong’s history and lore. The series will also follow a shipwrecked crew who get washed up on the island.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell

Release: TBA

Production: Sun Creature

Netflix Original

Ubisoft’s video game franchise of the same name hasn’t had a new installment since 2013, but fans can look forward to this new Netflix anime based on the Splinter Cell series. This anime will see John Wick creator Derek Kolstad turn his hand to Tom Clancy’s over-the-top world of spies and espionage.

Tomb Raider

Release: TBA

Studio: Powerhouse Animation Studios

Netflix Original

Based on the long-running video game franchise of the same name, little is currently known about Netflix’s Tomb Raider. We do know it will follow the series regular heroine Laura Croft. We also know it will be set after the reboot trilogy of games which ended with Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Hayley Atwell will be voicing Laura in this series, however aside from these details, little else is currently known.

Twilight of the Gods

Release: TBA

Production: Stone Quarry Animation

Netflix Original

Featuring Zack Snyder and his wife Deborah Snyder as executive producers, Twilight of the Gods is a Norse mythology-based anime. The cast was announced at Netflix’s GeekedWeek event, and it is packed full of big names. It includes John Noble as Odin, Paterson Joseph as Loki, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Kristopher Hivjuas Andvari, Pilou Asbæk as Thor, and Peter Stormare plays Ulfr.