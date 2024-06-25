‘Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest’ episode 1 release date confirmed

Another Sequel addition to the Fairy Tail series is making its way into our screens and hearts soon. Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, has finally received an official release date and will be following the continuation of the narrative, following the conclusion of the original series.

Fairy Tail, which packed a punch with action, humor, and themes of camaraderie, will have its official sequel follow in the same footsteps. The popular shōnen series concluded several years ago, leaving a void for dedicated viewers for a while. However, 100 Years Quest aims to close that gap, bringing Natsu and the gang back in action as they prepare to face new problems, all while exploring new places.

What is Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest about?

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, based on the same manga’s name and a sequel to the original Fairy Tail manga, takes center stage a year after the defeat of Zeref and Acnologia. Natsu Dragneel and his team from the Fairy Tail guild will now embark on a mission that has not been solved in over a century, known as the 100 Years Quest.

For this assignment, they will venture to the northern region of the continent, where they will attempt to seal the Five Dragon Gods, a new class of enemies with abilities far greater than any kind they have yet encountered. However, a new member of the crew with a secret alignment to an unknown cause is also expected to impede their mission.

Where and when can we watch episode 1 of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest?

It was revealed as part of the Summer 2024 anime calendar that Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be coming to television sometime in July. Now that it’s official and set to go, the first episode of the follow-up series will premiere on July 7, 2024, at 17:30 JST. However, this release date is only confirmed for Japanese residents, as it will be available on TV Tokyo and other related stations in Japan. As of now, the release date has not yet been announced for international viewers, but Crunchyroll is expected to be the series’ official streaming platform.

Studio, casting choices, and other information

Screengrab via TV Tokyo

The animation duties for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest are entrusted to J.C. Staff, a renowned studio with experience in popular shōnen titles like One-Punch Man and Food Wars. This shift in animation studios comes after A-1 Pictures, Studio DEEN, and Satelight collaborated on the original series.

Thankfully, the heart and soul of Fairy Tail will remain intact, with the original Japanese voice cast reprising their iconic roles. Tetsuya Kakihara returns as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster. The voices of Wendy Marvell (Satomi Satou), Happy (Rie Kugimiya), and the rest of the beloved Fairy Tail crew are also expected to return. New cast members will include Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, ItaruYamamoto as Madmole, Mugihito as Eleseria, YuichiroUmehara as Mercphobia, and Kenji Hamada as Skullion.

