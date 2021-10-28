The next chapter in My Hero Academia is finally nearing release, a fact which is stirring up interest in the popular manga.

The television adaptation of the series, which recently concluded its fifth season, has become a favorite among anime fans. It presents an intriguing and dark twist on the popular superhero trope, and has, over the last several seasons, introduced fans to a collection of new and fascinating superpowers.

Fans found themselves particularly concerned over Chapter 331 of the manga after news broke that several raw scans of the upcoming issue were released online. The details contained within those pages have since taken over social media, to the delight and distress of the series’ many fans.

When Will Chapter 331 of My Hero Academia Be Officially Released?

Chapter 331 of the manga upon which the anime is based is set to be released, following a brief hiatus, on Sunday, Oct. 31. The story in the manga series remains solidly ahead of the one unfurling on television screens, and sees the heroes facing off against a slew of challenging villains. Readers across the world will gain access to the new chapter at slightly differing times, with readers in Japan gaining access at midnight on Oct. 31 Japanese Standard Time. That means that readers in the Pacific Time zone will gain access at 9am, readers located in a Central Time zone can start reading at 11am, Eastern Time readers can start at 12pm, readers operating on British Time can get started by 5pm, and people on European Time can get started at around 6pm.

Fans of the series are more concerned than usual about the release of an anticipated manga chapter, due to recent news of spoilers leaking on the internet. Raw scans of scenes from Chapter 331 of My Hero Academia hit the internet several days before the chapter’s official release, devastating fans who are wary of spoilers and delighting those too eager to wait until Halloween.

The leaked pages reveal quite a few spoilers for the upcoming chapter, so consider this an official spoiler warning. Below, you can view a few of the screenshots shared to social media and see a breakdown of some of the details leaked in the raw scans.

My Hero Academia Spoilers And Raw Scans

Several of the raw scans shared to social media by fans show interactions between characters. Many of them contain only mild spoilers, but some people have taken it upon themselves to share full summaries of the events within the upcoming chapter. Peruse at your own peril, spoiler-conscious readers.

Even YouTubers have gotten in on the spoilers, with a few creating entire videos surrounding the recent leak.

The details that were revealed in the leak were collected and compiled by the folks over at Anime Troop for readers to peruse and enjoy. The details that were shared, in bulleted form, include conversations between Star and Shigaraki and details about how the chapter will end. Read on to see the entire bulleted list.

According to the Anime Troop team, the following plot points will appear in Chapter 331 of My Hero Academia.

The chapter will begin with the impact of the explosion flinging Star away.

Soon after, Star notices that Shigaraki’s hair experienced a sudden surge in growth.

Shigaraki reveals his new understanding of how New Order works.

He informs Star that there are limits to her superstrength.

He notes that her power is limited when used on living beings due to its need to use names.

This limitation is revealed as the reason Shigaraki failed to die last time.

One of the jet pilots inquires after what will happen next, noting that both New Order and the lasers are no longer working.

Star responds that a message should be sent to Commander Aghbar.

The pilot expresses concern over this route, but Star tells him that Shigaraki has become a threat to the entire world.

Star then creates a New Order, proclaiming that “the atmosphere will be solidified into a shape that is 100 times my size!”

Soon after, a massive aura begins forming next to Star.

Star then uses her ‘Fist Bump to the Earth’ attack, which strikes Shigaraki.

Unfortunately, Star knows well that this attack will not be sufficient to defeat him entirely, due to Shigaraki’s ability to heal himself.

Her limitation comes back to bite her, as she doesn’t know his real name and thus cannot use New Order effectively.

Instead, Star determines a new plan. She commands the pilots to aim their lasers at her, and initiates a different New Order, stating that “the lasers will solidify into a single beam.”

The resulting laser technique is dubbed “Unified Laser with Max Output: Keraunos.”

The pilots assume the fight is over, but Star claims Shigaraki is still alive.

She points out that Endeavour could have defeated Shigaraki in the war if the laser attack were sufficient to put him down.

Soon after, a call from Commander Aghbar comes through, in which he accuses Star of being reckless.

He tells her that “even All Might couldn’t arrest this villain, it’s your time to overcome him, Kathy.”

On the final page, several missiles are pictured heading toward the location of Star and Shigaraki’s fight, as Star inquires after next steps.

Where Can Fans Read My Hero Academia Chapter 331?

You can read Chapter 331 of My Hero Academia for free online from a few sources, once it is released on Oct. 31. Viz Media’s official website will have the issue available once it is released, as will the official Manga Plus website and app for Shueisha Japan. Anyone hoping to collect the entire manga will have no choice but to pay, or collect the physical editions of each chapter of the ongoing manga series. These can be purchased via online retailers or through the rare remaining in-person bookstore.