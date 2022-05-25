Fans can’t decide which anime has the best opening sequence

The American anime community is no stranger to online arguments. And one of the most common arguments is which anime show has the best opening sequence. Anime openings are an art form in their own right, with some shows having an opening that is more beloved than the show that follows it, so it’s easy to see why people would debate which is the best.

The current debate started when Twitter user Yousif posted a tweet asking which anime has the best opening. Yousif included four options, Black Clover, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Bleach, and Attack On Titan.

Which anime has the best openings? pic.twitter.com/uePx7xQPpR — Yousif (@YousifA57860670) May 24, 2022

This tweet sparked masses of debate, quickly getting over 2000 likes and 100 quote retweets. Many people also dived into the thread to give their opinions about the openings of the featured shows. Leading to the tweet getting over 300 comments at the time of writing.

Many users expressed their love for the various JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure openings. One user happily declared that “jojos ops > bc” on a post that has over 70 likes.

it has to be said



jojos ops > bc ‼️ — ewan 🦦 (@ewantalksanime) May 24, 2022

And when someone disagreed with them, they explained their choice by saying that “jojos just consistently slap so hard,” referencing the sheer amount of different openings the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure franchise has had over its long run.

they both rly good but jojos just consistently slaps so hard — ewan 🦦 (@ewantalksanime) May 24, 2022

Others praised Attack On Titan, with one user trying to rank the various shows by how many “bad” themes they have had. They explained that: “Bleach only has one bad opening. Attack on titans is all good. Jojos are all decent. Black clover only has 2 good openings.”

Bleach only has one bad opening. Attack on titans are all good. Jojos are all decent. Black clover only has 2 good openings. So with that said ide go with AoT — Chaoxide (@nathan16x) May 24, 2022

Of course, many users disagreed with this statement, with one user posting an image of a judgmental Sonic The Hedgehog with the text “black clover only 2 good openings?” This post resonated with users as it is one of the most liked posts in the thread, with over 200 likes.

black clover only 2 good openings?? pic.twitter.com/3Fxob7bBVk — e✰ (@l0st_energy) May 24, 2022

Of course, other fans suggested shows outside of the ones listed. One user commented that they believed that the title belonged to “Naruto, Boruto, My Hero Academia, and Fruits Basket.”

In my opinion Naruto, Boruto, My Hero Academia and Fruits Basket have the best op 😌❤️ pic.twitter.com/TLeyQHNm1O — Marinette (@Mari_Cheng__) May 24, 2022

Another recurring suggestion is Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, which was the intro of choice for several users, including ryokoswrld, who said: “Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Is Undefeated for me. They went 5/5.”

Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood Is Undefeated for me. They went 5/5😴 pic.twitter.com/JZdZowENIH — 𝗥𝘆𝗼𝗸𝗼⚡️ (@ryokoswrld) May 24, 2022

It’s clear that this debate isn’t quieting down any time soon, so American anime fans can no doubt look forward to more discussions like this in the future, especially as new shows come along and capture the public’s imagination.